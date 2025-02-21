Ireland start life under Carla Ward with scrappy win over Türkiye

Republic of Ireland 1

Türkiye 0

THE HISTORY BOOKS will say the Carla Ward Era began with a win.

As the final whistle sounded, the new Ireland head coach clenched her fist and embraced her coaching staff, and will have been relieved to escape with all three points.

Kyra Carusa scored the decisive goal just before half time at Tallaght Stadium, as Ireland opened their Nations League B campaign with a 1-0 victory over Türkiye.

A win is a win, but this was forgettable and scrappy against a team ranked 35 places below them, at 60th in the Fifa World Rankings.

Necla Güngör Kıragası’s side made life incredibly difficult for the Girls In Green, and could indeed have levelled matters at the death. It was a little too close for comfort late on.

Colin Healy’s acrimonious exit has dominated the headlines in recent weeks — the former assistant coach and manager, Eileen Gleeson, were thanked in the match programme, including in notes from FAI CEO David Courell and new boss Ward — but now it was time for football.

Ward spoke about implementing “a very different playing style,” and she immediately departed from her predecessor’s favoured 3-5-2. She deployed a 4-1-4-1, making some interesting selection calls. She teased utilising Katie McCabe in a different way, but the captain played left-back as she captained Ireland for the 65th time. Aoife Mannion operated on the other side, both advanced, as long-throw specialist Megan Campbell joined Anna Patten in the centre.

Unattached midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn was a calm and composed presence as she sat; with fellow free agent Marissa Sheva and Player of the Match Denise O’Sullivan lively ahead of her. Heather Payne, winning her 50th cap, and Lucy Quinn alternated out wide, and Carusa continued as the focal point up top.

Carla Ward. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Those cocktail of changes, blustery conditions and a cut-up pitch after Shamrock Rovers’ Europa Conference League defeat last night, combined for untidy opening exchanges.

Littlejohn blazed just over from distance with four minutes on the clock, and followed up with a tamer effort at Türkiye goalkeeper and captain Selda Akgöz. The visitors sat in a 4-4-2, aggressively zonal marking but carrying a threat, with Elif Reskin and Ebru Topçu lively from the off.

Ireland tried to force the issue with long balls from defence, and the game momentarily turned helter-skelter around the 20th minute. Carusa saw a penalty appeal waved on, but Bulbin His’ overzealous efforts were just outside the box. O’Sullivan then had a strike cleared off the line by Busem Seker after a Campbell long throw and Carusa knock-on caused havoc. Türkiye did then did on the counter; Campbell and Melike Pekel colliding and the Irish defender returning to the pitch with a heavily strapped thigh.

Advertisement

Ireland, as expected, had the lions’ share of possession, but turned increasingly sloppy. They played with fire at the back, Courtney Brosnan put under unnecessary pressure at times, and rehearsed set-pieces didn’t come off. Payne and Lucy Quinn swapped wings in search of something, and the deadlock was finally broken on the cusp of half time.

There were almost 48 minutes on the clock when Carusa scored the first goal of the Ward era. The San Diego Wave striker beat Akgöz with a brilliant looping header; Mannion playing Sheva to feet in the box, and Payne assisting with a deft cross.

Kyra Carusa's looping header in stoppage time ensures the Republic of Ireland lead Turkey 1-0 at half-time in their Nations League encounter. #COYGIG

📺 https://https://t.co/rEypK4GBey

🖥️ https://https://t.co/7jnPuOCazk pic.twitter.com/jj2yf7SUQr — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 21, 2025

After recent retirees Niamh Fahey, Diane Caldwell and Julie-Ann Russell were celebrated at half time, Ireland would have hoped to drive on. But the Turks continued to frustrate as they look a step forward, and Ireland were poor on the ball.

Akgöz was alert to a Littlejohn through ball that had too much on it for O’Sullivan, while Ward turned to Abbie Larkin and Amber Barrett for inspiration from the bench. But it was Türkiye who threatened more as the game stretched; Melike Pekel causing issues out wide, and Campbell forced to clear a wind-assisted Busem Seker corner off the line.

The endgame, like the rest of it, was stop-start and scrappy. McCabe saw yellow for time-wasting on a corner; O’Sullivan shipped a heavy knock from Basak Icinozbebek; and Türkiye had a golden chance in injury time.

Arzu Karabulut really should have done better when she got on the end of a Topçu free-kick, but the substitute striker pulled just wide of Brosnan’s goal to spare Ireland’s blushes.

Not exactly Turkish Delight, but the Carla Ward Era is up and running.

Next up is Slovenia in Koper on Tuesday night. They opened their campaign with a 2-1 win away to Greece earlier.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion, Anna Patten, Megan Campbell (Caitlin Hayes 86), Katie McCabe; Heather Payne, Ruesha Littlejohn (Megan Connolly 77), Denise O’Sullivan, Marissa Sheva; Lucy Quinn (Abbie Larkin 62), Kyra Carusa (Amber Barrett 62).

TÜRKİYE: Selda Akgöz; Ilayda Civelek, Sejde Abrahamsson, Gülbin Hiz, Fatma Sakar; Meryem Çal (Basak Icinozbebek 81), Ebru Topçu; Busem Seker, Ece Türkoglu (Arzu Karabulut 71), Elif Keskin (Didem Karagenc 93); Melike Pekel (Kadar Kancar 81).

Referee: Réka Molnar (Hungary)

Attendance: 8,071.