Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Armagh v Galway, All-Ireland senior football final

Who will lift the Sam Maguire Cup?
2.33pm, 28 Jul 2024
6.3k
11

1 min ago 3:44PM

Galway 0-3 Armagh 0-3 

12 mins – First wide of the day, Aidan Forker for Armagh. Came after Galway lost a second long kick-out, with Armagh moving the ball nicely but they didn’t have the end product on this occasion. 

2 mins ago 3:43PM

Galway substitution: Finnerty is forced off through injury, Johnny Heaney comes in.

3 mins ago 3:42PM

Galway 0-3 Armagh 0-3

10 mins – Ben Crealy finishes off a fine team score and we’re level.

4 mins ago 3:41PM

Galway 0-3 Armagh 0-2

8 mins – Oisín Conaty with his second of the day for Armagh. Apologies, there was a mix-up on RTÉ commentary, so just to confirm it was Conaty, not McElroy, with the opening effort.

6 mins ago 3:39PM

Galway 0-3 Armagh 0-1 

7 mins – Rob Finnerty scores his first free of the afternoon, from just outside the D. Came after an Armagh kickout malfunction.

7 mins ago 3:37PM

Galway 0-2 Armagh 0-1 

6 mins – Liam Silke off the left after more patient Galway build-up.

9 mins ago 3:36PM

Galway 0-1 Armagh 0-1 

3 mins – Joe McElroy fists over at the other end to get Amargh off the mark. They get away from the short kick-out and level matters with their first attempt.

10 mins ago 3:34PM

Galway 0-1 Armagh 0-0

3 mins – Paul Conroy with the first point of the All-Ireland football final. Great score.

Armagh sit right back and Galway own possession early on, before picking their moment.

13 mins ago 3:32PM

Throw-in: Sean Hurson gets us underway, Galway claim and we’re off.

13 mins ago 3:31PM

Woah, the noise after the anthem. It’s go time!

14 mins ago 3:31PM

Former Armagh footballer Pádraig O’Neill is remembered before Amhrán na bhFiann. The uncle of Rian, Oisin and Callum O’Neill, he died recently. An emotional moment.

15 mins ago 3:29PM

Armagh break away from the parade as they pass Hill 16 and the stadium explodes. Galway soon follow them, and it’s time for the national anthem. What an occasion. 

22 mins ago 3:23PM

The pre-match formalities are underway.

Time to call it…


Poll Results:

Galway win (111)
Armagh win (48)
Draw (11)

23 mins ago 3:22PM

Just under 10 minutes to go. How are we feeling?

There’s so many storylines going into this one. Will it be Galway ending a 23-year wait for All-Ireland glory? For Armagh, it’s 22, as they chase a second-ever title following that 2002 success.

The Tribe were here in 2022, the Orchard not nice ’03.

PJ v Geezer.

Opportunity. Rivalry. Glory. Let’s go.

27 mins ago 3:18PM

Nice touch by Galway. All extended panel members are wearing the number 27.

galway-take-to-the-pitch Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

30 mins ago 3:14PM

kieran-mcgeeney Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

padraic-joyce-and-kieran-donaghy Galway manager Pádraic Joyce and Kieran Donaghy of Armagh. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

34 mins ago 3:11PM

Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue are in situ at Croke Park for us to document the day — and by all accounts, the atmosphere is electric.

The 42‘s GAA team have been busy all week through the build-up. Catch up on some last-minute pre-match reading here.

41 mins ago 3:03PM

Galway change 

Céin Darcy replaces Sean Kelly, just like the semi-final.

Armagh start as selected.

59 mins ago 2:45PM

Team News

sean-kelly-arrives Galway captain Sean Kelly is named to start. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Here are the teams, as announced on Thursday and Friday.

One change a-piece from the semi-finals: Sean Kelly is named to start for Galway after a recent injury, while Connaire Mackin returns to the Armagh team.

We’ll update you on any late changes.  

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppin)

2. Paddy Burns (Burren) 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee) 4. Barry McCambridge (Clann Eireann) 

5. Connaire Mackin (Shane O’Neill’s) 6. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Eireann) 7. Aidan Forker (Maghery)

8. Niall Grimley (Madden) 9. Ben Crealey (Maghery)

10. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps) 11. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen) 12. Oisín Conaty (Tír nan Óg)

13. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab) 14. Andrew Murnin (Naomh Pól) 15. Conor Turbitt (Clann Eireann)

Subs:

16. Ethan Rafferty (Grange)

17. Greg McCabe (Shane O’Neill’s)

18. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan)

19. Ciaran Higgins (Maghery)

20. Ross McQuillan (Cullyhanna)

21. Shane McPartlan (Clann na Gael)

22. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna)

23. Oisín O’Neill (Crossmaglen)

24. Stefan Campbell (Clann na Gael)

25. Aidan Nugent (Cullyhanna)

26. Jarly Og Burns (Silverbridge)

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3, Seán Fitzgerald (Bearna), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. Liam Silke (Corofin) 7. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. Sean Kelly (Moycullen) – capt

10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 11. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs:

16. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

17. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)

18. Eoghan Kelly (Moycullen)

19. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill Knocknacarra)

20. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

21. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill Knocknacarra)

22. Cein Darcy (Ballyboden-St Enda’s)

23. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

24. Liam Ó Conghaile (Spiddal)

25. Tomo Culhane (Salthill Knocknacarra)

26. Niall Daly (Kilconly)

1 hr ago 2:38PM

Happy All-Ireland football final day, one and all.

Armagh and Galway are going head-to-head for the Sam Maguire Cup at Croke Park this afternoon.

It has been over two decades since both counties lifted the silverware: Galway — inspired by a certain Pádraic Joyce — last won in 2001, while Kieran McGeeney captained Armagh to glory in 2002.

This is a novel pairing, but the counties have plenty of recent championship history and they renew their rivalry on the biggest stage today.

Throw-in is at 3.30pm, with the action live on RTÉ 2, BBC2 NI and GAAGO, but we’ll keep you up to date right here.

