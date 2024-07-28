LIVE: Armagh v Galway, All-Ireland senior football final

Galway 0-3 Armagh 0-3
12 mins – First wide of the day, Aidan Forker for Armagh. Came after Galway lost a second long kick-out, with Armagh moving the ball nicely but they didn’t have the end product on this occasion.
Galway substitution: Finnerty is forced off through injury, Johnny Heaney comes in.
Galway 0-3 Armagh 0-3
10 mins – Ben Crealy finishes off a fine team score and we’re level.
Galway 0-3 Armagh 0-2
8 mins – Oisín Conaty with his second of the day for Armagh. Apologies, there was a mix-up on RTÉ commentary, so just to confirm it was Conaty, not McElroy, with the opening effort.
Galway 0-3 Armagh 0-1
7 mins – Rob Finnerty scores his first free of the afternoon, from just outside the D. Came after an Armagh kickout malfunction.
Galway 0-2 Armagh 0-1
6 mins – Liam Silke off the left after more patient Galway build-up.
Galway 0-1 Armagh 0-1
3 mins – Joe McElroy fists over at the other end to get Amargh off the mark. They get away from the short kick-out and level matters with their first attempt.
Galway 0-1 Armagh 0-0
3 mins – Paul Conroy with the first point of the All-Ireland football final. Great score.
Armagh sit right back and Galway own possession early on, before picking their moment.
Former Armagh footballer Pádraig O’Neill is remembered before Amhrán na bhFiann. The uncle of Rian, Oisin and Callum O’Neill, he died recently. An emotional moment.
Armagh break away from the parade as they pass Hill 16 and the stadium explodes. Galway soon follow them, and it’s time for the national anthem. What an occasion.
Just under 10 minutes to go. How are we feeling?
There’s so many storylines going into this one. Will it be Galway ending a 23-year wait for All-Ireland glory? For Armagh, it’s 22, as they chase a second-ever title following that 2002 success.
The Tribe were here in 2022, the Orchard not nice ’03.
PJ v Geezer.
Opportunity. Rivalry. Glory. Let’s go.
Nice touch by Galway. All extended panel members are wearing the number 27.
Nice touch by Galway. All extended panel members are wearing the number 27.
Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue are in situ at Croke Park for us to document the day — and by all accounts, the atmosphere is electric.
Galway change
Céin Darcy replaces Sean Kelly, just like the semi-final.
Armagh start as selected.
Team News
Here are the teams, as announced on Thursday and Friday.
One change a-piece from the semi-finals: Sean Kelly is named to start for Galway after a recent injury, while Connaire Mackin returns to the Armagh team.
We’ll update you on any late changes.
Armagh
1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppin)
2. Paddy Burns (Burren) 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee) 4. Barry McCambridge (Clann Eireann)
5. Connaire Mackin (Shane O’Neill’s) 6. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Eireann) 7. Aidan Forker (Maghery)
8. Niall Grimley (Madden) 9. Ben Crealey (Maghery)
10. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps) 11. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen) 12. Oisín Conaty (Tír nan Óg)
13. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab) 14. Andrew Murnin (Naomh Pól) 15. Conor Turbitt (Clann Eireann)
Subs:
16. Ethan Rafferty (Grange)
17. Greg McCabe (Shane O’Neill’s)
18. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan)
19. Ciaran Higgins (Maghery)
20. Ross McQuillan (Cullyhanna)
21. Shane McPartlan (Clann na Gael)
22. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna)
23. Oisín O’Neill (Crossmaglen)
24. Stefan Campbell (Clann na Gael)
25. Aidan Nugent (Cullyhanna)
26. Jarly Og Burns (Silverbridge)
Galway
1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)
2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3, Seán Fitzgerald (Bearna), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)
5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. Liam Silke (Corofin) 7. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann)
8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. Sean Kelly (Moycullen) – capt
10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 11. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey)
13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)
Subs:
16. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)
17. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)
18. Eoghan Kelly (Moycullen)
19. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill Knocknacarra)
20. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)
21. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill Knocknacarra)
22. Cein Darcy (Ballyboden-St Enda’s)
23. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)
24. Liam Ó Conghaile (Spiddal)
25. Tomo Culhane (Salthill Knocknacarra)
26. Niall Daly (Kilconly)
Happy All-Ireland football final day, one and all.
Armagh and Galway are going head-to-head for the Sam Maguire Cup at Croke Park this afternoon.
It has been over two decades since both counties lifted the silverware: Galway — inspired by a certain Pádraic Joyce — last won in 2001, while Kieran McGeeney captained Armagh to glory in 2002.
This is a novel pairing, but the counties have plenty of recent championship history and they renew their rivalry on the biggest stage today.
Throw-in is at 3.30pm, with the action live on RTÉ 2, BBC2 NI and GAAGO, but we’ll keep you up to date right here.