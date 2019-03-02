9 mins ago

Good afternoon everybody and welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s Premier League action.

Plenty of intriguing games taking place today but the two standout fixtures undeniably involve the two clubs from Manchester.

Bournemouth host Man City this afternoon as the title race rumbles on, while Manchester United’s bid to snatch a top four place this season continues at Old Trafford against Ralph Hasenhüttl’s Southampton.

We’ll keep you posted on all the plot twists and storylines from across today’s games which get underway shortly at 3pm.