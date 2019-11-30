This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 30 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

6,320 Views 5 Comments
Share

23 mins: Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

All of a sudden Anfield is buzzing. The Kop is in full voice and their team looks dangerous with every break… And just like that, a second goal!

GOAL LIVERPOOL!

19 mins: Liverpool 1-0 Brighton.

What a header this was. Virgil van Dijk rises at the back post to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold’s perfectly-delivered free-kick (no surprises there) and he directs his header into the top corner. 

Liverpool rampant now and Mane comes close with a snap shot just moments later. Ryan gets down to save with his feet.

15 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Brighton

Smashing save by Matt Ryan! Roberto Firminho takes apass near the penalty spot and gets a right-footed shot away before he can be closed down. It has plenty of zip to it but the Brighton goalkeeper is down quickly to save.

10 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Brighton

No goals at Anfield as of yet. The home crowd waiting for a bit of magic to inspire them and Mo Salah almost provided it with a shot into the side netting from the right.

Fair dues to Brighton, some nice play for the back and looking comfortable. Shame Shane Duffy is watching from the bench, though.

Well, isn’t this a sight for sore Irish eyes. Aaron Connolly, who was out of action with a groin injury and missed the Republic of Ireland’s final Euro 2020 qualifier with Denmark earlier this month, is back and has been thrown straight in.

Afternoon to you all,

Liverpool players and fans will no doubt have a Pep (see, what we did there?) in their step after Guardiola’s boys dropped points yet again against Newcastle United.

It means the Reds are now eight clear of the champions and can extend that lead to 11 with victory over Brighton at Anfield.

Or maybe the returning Aaron Connolly, who is back to lead the line for the visitors, can make things interesting.

Kick-off is 10 minutes away and team news will follow.

About the author:

About the author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie