Liveblog
23 mins: Liverpool 1-0 Brighton
All of a sudden Anfield is buzzing. The Kop is in full voice and their team looks dangerous with every break… And just like that, a second goal!
YESSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 30, 2019
BIG VIRG!!!!!
GOAL LIVERPOOL!
19 mins: Liverpool 1-0 Brighton.
What a header this was. Virgil van Dijk rises at the back post to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold’s perfectly-delivered free-kick (no surprises there) and he directs his header into the top corner.
Liverpool rampant now and Mane comes close with a snap shot just moments later. Ryan gets down to save with his feet.
15 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Brighton
Smashing save by Matt Ryan! Roberto Firminho takes apass near the penalty spot and gets a right-footed shot away before he can be closed down. It has plenty of zip to it but the Brighton goalkeeper is down quickly to save.
10 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Brighton
No goals at Anfield as of yet. The home crowd waiting for a bit of magic to inspire them and Mo Salah almost provided it with a shot into the side netting from the right.
Fair dues to Brighton, some nice play for the back and looking comfortable. Shame Shane Duffy is watching from the bench, though.
Well, isn’t this a sight for sore Irish eyes. Aaron Connolly, who was out of action with a groin injury and missed the Republic of Ireland’s final Euro 2020 qualifier with Denmark earlier this month, is back and has been thrown straight in.
👊 Back in the side and leading the line, @AaronConnolly_9!
— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) November 30, 2019
BRIGHTON
🔢 Here's how we take to the field to face @LFC this afternoon at Anfield.
— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) November 30, 2019
📲 Matchday Live is presented by @SnickersUKcom.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NfmbLrhID7
LIVERPOOL
🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 30, 2019
The Reds to face @OfficialBHAFC 👊 #LIVBHA
Afternoon to you all,
Liverpool players and fans will no doubt have a Pep (see, what we did there?) in their step after Guardiola’s boys dropped points yet again against Newcastle United.
It means the Reds are now eight clear of the champions and can extend that lead to 11 with victory over Brighton at Anfield.
Or maybe the returning Aaron Connolly, who is back to lead the line for the visitors, can make things interesting.
Kick-off is 10 minutes away and team news will follow.
