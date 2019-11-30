3 mins ago

GOAL LIVERPOOL!

19 mins: Liverpool 1-0 Brighton.

What a header this was. Virgil van Dijk rises at the back post to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold’s perfectly-delivered free-kick (no surprises there) and he directs his header into the top corner.

Liverpool rampant now and Mane comes close with a snap shot just moments later. Ryan gets down to save with his feet.