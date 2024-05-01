Leanne Kiernan on target as Liverpool stun Chelsea in blow to title hopes

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Leanne Kiernan was on the scoresheet as Liverpool stunned Chelsea in the Women’s Super League at Prenton Park this evening.

The Reds came from behind twice in a thrilling encounter and scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner to make it 4-3.

It dealt a major blow to Chelsea’s title hopes as Emma Hayes’ side chase their fifth consecutive crown. Manchester City are now firmly in the driving seat, six points ahead, though Chelsea do have a game in hand.

Aggie Beever-Jones opened the scoring for the Blues in the ninth minute, Sophie Roman Haug levelled matters shortly after half time and Gemma Bonner moved Liverpool into the lead in the 66th minute.

There were three goals in three minutes from the 80-mark: Beever-Jones restored parity first, before Kiernan put the hosts back in front.

The Cavan substitute cooly slotted home after being played through by Ceri Holland:

Kiernan, who turned 25 on Saturday, now has two goals and two assists in the WSL this season after a difficult spell with injury.

But the ball was instantaneously in the back of the other net in the wake of a Teagan Micah own goal.

Bonner was the injury time hero, heading the winner and sparking rapturous scenes on a memorable night for Matt Beard’s Liverpool.

They sit fifth, just behind Manchester United on goal difference.

Chelsea face now-relegated Bristol City this weekend, while City play host to Arsenal.

Elsewhere tonight, Caitlin Hayes was on target as Celtic and Glasgow City drew 2-2 in the Scottish Women’s Championship.

Claire Walsh and Emily Whelan both featured for Glasgow, while Ciara Grant and Kate Mooney were on the losing side as Rangers beat Hearts 3-0.