Liverpool Club World Cup game moved to new venue

LIVERPOOL’S OPENING MATCH of the 2019 Fifa Club World Cup in Qatar has been moved from the Education City Stadium in Doha, with the ground not yet ready to host matches.

Instead, Jurgen Klopp’s team will now play at the nearby Khalifa International Stadium.

The stadium, which was used during the 2019 World Athletics Championships, has a capacity of 45,416, and was recently redeveloped in preparation for the 2022 World Cup.

With the Education City Stadium now not due to open until early 2020, the Khalifa International Stadium will host three additional matches during the tournament. Construction on the Education City Stadium is complete, but the necessary certification process has not been finalised. The stadium will be used during the 2022 World Cup.

Liverpool are due to play in the second semi-final of the Club World Cup on 18 December.

The tournament final takes place just three days later.

Klopp has named a strong squad for the tournament, leaving a second-string team to stay behind and fulfil their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa, which is due to be played just 24 hours before the Club World Cup fixture.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!