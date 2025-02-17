Shelbourne sign 'very attacking, technical' Liverpool youngster on loan

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER JAMES Norris has joined Shelbourne on loan, with manager Damien Duff hailing his newest recruit as a “very attacking, technical player”.

As reported by The 42 on Sunday evening, the 21-year old defender could make his League of Ireland debut as early as this Friday night when the reigning champions travel to Waterford.

Norris came up through Liverpool’s academy and made his senior debut for the Reds in December 2019 when he came off the bench for the final minutes of a 5-0 EFL Cup defeat at Aston Villa.

He spent the 23/24 season on loan at Tranmere Rovers in League Two, but returned to Liverpool last summer and has featured in the first-team matchday squad four times under Arne Slot this season.

“We will never look to stand still hence we have continuously looked to add to the squad,” Duff said on Monday afternoon. “With James coming in I think we can safely say we have strengthened all units of the squad now.

“James has made his debut for Liverpool but it is time for him to go out and grow more. He is a very attacking, technical player who can help us build the game in many different ways.

“I’ve loved watching him from afar and I can’t wait to see him up close and personal.”

Norris has been capped by England up to U19 level, and Shels’ technical director Luke Byrne described him as “a very technical, composed footballer”.

Byrne added: “We are very thankful to Liverpool, they are very analytical and selective about the clubs they send their players to so it is extremely positive that they trust us with the next stage of James’ development.”