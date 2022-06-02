Ex-Liverpool player takes up first managerial job with Dutch second-tier side

EX-LIVERPOOL PLAYER Dirk Kuyt has landed his first managerial job with Dutch second-division side ADO Den Haag.

Kuyt made 285 appearances for Liverpool during a playing career that also featured spells with Feyenoord, FC Utrecht and Fenerbahce.

His time with Liverpool lasted from 2006 to 2012, while he won 104 caps for the Netherlands and scored 23 goals.

The 41-year-old has now been named head coach of ADO Den Haag, who finished fourth in the Eerste Divisie in the season that has recently concluded.

Kuyt retired in 2018 and has more recently had a coaching role with the Feyenoord youth team.

𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 | I am very proud to announce that I will be the next coach of @ADODenHaag. Looking forward to start! 🙌



Heel erg trots om bekend te maken dat ik de volgende coach word van @ADODenHaag. Ik kijk ernaar uit om te beginnen! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IEkCjEbjIQ — Dirk Kuyt (@Kuyt) June 2, 2022