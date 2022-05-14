Membership : Access or Sign Up
Liverpool FA Cup win a huge boost for quad bid, says Alisson Becker

Liverpool are three points behind leaders Manchester City with two Premier League matches remaining and will meet Real Madrid in the Champions League final later this month.

By Press Association Saturday 14 May 2022, 8:25 PM
16 minutes ago 726 Views 1 Comment
Liverpool celebrate their FA Cup win.
Image: PA
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL HERO Alisson Becker said the team’s FA Cup final victory against Chelsea on penalties would give them a huge confidence boost as they chase a historic quadruple.

The two teams were locked at 0-0 after extra-time at Wembley on Saturday, with clear-cut chances at a premium.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy prevented Sadio Mane striking the winner after Cesar Azpilicueta had hit the post, only for Brazil goalkeeper Alisson to deny Mason Mount before Kostas Tsimikas struck to seal a 6-5 win.

“It was a shame we didn’t score during normal time, but it was a proper fight after in extra time, anything could happen,” he told the BBC.

“We kept a clean sheet, it went to penalties and after the boys were unbelievable with scoring the goals and then I just needed to save the last one. I am so happy.”

He added: “That is part of the ‘mentality monsters’ as well, going to extra-time and keeping the high level, performing well.

“It gives us even more confidence to keep on going for the Premier League and also the Champions League final.

“This is a fantastic moment and now we just need to enjoy it.”

They won the League Cup earlier in the season, beating Chelsea on penalties on that occasion as well.

Press Association

