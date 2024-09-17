Liverpool fan dies in Italy collision hours before club’s Champions League game with AC Milan

A LIFELONG LIVERPOOL fan died in the early hours of this morning following a road traffic collision in Italy.

Philip Dooley, 51, had travelled to Italy to attend Liverpool’s Champions League fixture against AC Milan.

Merseyside Police said Dooley was struck while crossing a road in Bergamo, a city around 50 minutes from Milan.

Liverpool take on AC Milan at 8pm Irish time.

A spokesperson from Mersey Police said it is “assisting authorities in Italy and our officers have informed his next of kin in Merseyside”.

Two men witnessed the incident and Merseyside Police said they are also assisting the investigation being carried out by Italian police.

In a statement this evening, Liverpool FC said its “staff in Milan are working with the local police and consulate, and continue to provide support to other fans impacted by this devastating incident”.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected to the club are with Philip’s family, friends and fellow supporters at this extremely difficult time,” added the club.

There have been reports in Italian media that Dooley was Irish.

Corriere Della Sera, an Italian daily newspaper published in Milan, said Dooley died while trying to cross a four-lane motorway and that he arrived in Bergamo shortly before midnight.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said the Department is “aware of the case and stands ready to provide consular assistance”.

Written by Diarmuid Pepper and posted on TheJournal.ie