Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 27 June, 2020
'Our city is in a public health crisis and this behaviour is unacceptable'

Liverpool FC issue damning statement after disorder broke out near the city’s waterfront last night.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 27 Jun 2020, 2:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,934 Views 17 Comments
Liverpool fans let off flares outside the Liver Building in Liverpool last night.
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

LIVERPOOL FC RELEASED a statement today criticising the behaviour of some of their fans in the aftermath of the club’s title triumph.

After thousands of Liverpool supporters journeyed to Anfield on Thursday night in the aftermath of Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City, there was a second night of partying in the city centre last night.

The actions prompted the city’s mayor, Joe Anderson, to issue his own critical statement. This morning, Liverpool FC, Liverpool City Council and Merseyside Police issued a joint statement of their own.

The statement said: “Throughout the last week, Liverpool Football Club, Merseyside Police, Liverpool City Council and Spirit of Shankly have worked together to consistently remind people that the region is still disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and ask people to celebrate LFC’s Premier League title win safely.

“Several thousand people turned up at the Pier Head on Friday 26 June and some chose to ignore the social distancing guidance and risk public safety.

liverpool-fc-are-crowned-the-premier-league-201920-champions Fans congregated in Liverpool city centre last night. Source: PA

“Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behaviour is wholly unacceptable. 

“The potential danger of a second peak of COVID-19 still exists and we need to work together to make sure we don’t undo everything that has been achieved as a region during lockdown.  bWhen it is safe to do so, we will all work together to arrange a victory parade when everyone can come together to celebrate. Until that time, the safety of our city and our people continues to be our number one priority.”

