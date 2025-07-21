Advertisement
Hugo Ekitike looks set to move to Anfield. Bradley Collyer/PA
Liverpool agree €91m deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike

It’s understood the Reds have agreed to pay a guaranteed €79.5m with a further €11.5m possible in add-ons.
11.58am, 21 Jul 2025
LIVERPOOL HAVE STRUCK a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt worth up to €91 million (£79m) for striker Hugo Ekitike.

The talented 23-year-old scored 22 goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga club after last summer making his loan move from Paris St Germain permanent.

Newcastle and Manchester United have been among the interested parties but Premier League champions Liverpool look set to sign Ekitike.

It’s understood the Reds have agreed to pay a guaranteed €79.5m (£69m) to sign the France U21 international, with a further €11.5m (£10m) possible in add-ons.

