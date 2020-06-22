This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 22 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The point is one we deserve,' says Liverpool boss Klopp after Merseyside derby stalemate

The Reds were held at Goodison Park but edged closer towards the Premier League title.

By Press Association Monday 22 Jun 2020, 8:10 AM
1 hour ago 831 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5129141
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before kick-off.
Image: Peter Powell/PA Wire/NMC Pool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before kick-off.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before kick-off.
Image: Peter Powell/PA Wire/NMC Pool

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp felt a draw in the Merseyside derby was a fair result but accepted Everton had the best chance to win a frustrating and at times tame encounter.

Despite enjoying 70% possession, the champions-elect managed just three shots on target, which was the same number as their opponents at Goodison but their hosts definitely had the better opportunities.

Had it not been for goalkeeper Alisson Becker — a virtual spectator for most of the game — and the width of a post to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s backheel and Tom Davies’ follow-up, the Reds could have lost only their second Premier League match of the campaign.

A draw means they cannot win a first title for 30 years at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday unless Manchester City, 23 points behind, lost to Burnley on Monday.

“We don’t count like this all the time. Today the point is one we deserve, even though I have to admit Everton had the best chance to win the game,” said Klopp.

“I saw only the chance (Alisson saved). We should not take it for granted. Absolutely outstanding.

“It was a difficult game for a goalkeeper: he had the ball at his feet much more than he had in his hands.

That is what a world-class goalie is. He saved us a point – it was not the first one.

“I liked the intensity level of the game from my boys, the high press, but I didn’t like too much the rhythm – but we cannot force that.

“We didn’t have enough chances, that’s for sure. When I look back, I think all the derbies here at Goodison look very similar, the result looks similar.

“Everton were well organised so we had to run a lot, which I liked. In three days we play another game against Palace and they looked in good shape.”

Klopp lost makeshift left-back James Milner to a hamstring problem and Joel Matip to a foot injury but was hopeful neither was too serious.

“Millie felt (his) hamstring a little bit but we had this in the past. He is not often injured so hopefully not serious,” he added.

“Joel was unlucky and we had to make a quick decision. He bent or stretched his big toe, it is really painful but hopefully the pain settles now and it is nothing serious.”

Everton became only the third team this season to take points off Liverpool and that gave manager Carlo Ancelotti some optimism after what he accepts was a tough game for them.

“Honestly we were very close to winning but it was a tough game, a difficult game,” he said.

We performed really well defensively. At the end we had opportunities to score, we were a little bit unlucky.

“Also, Liverpool played a good game and had more possession. They pressed high and it was difficult to find a solution playing out form the back.

“I think we had the opportunities, we did our best, Calvert-Lewin did his best, Tom Davies did his best and we were a little bit unlucky.

“The draw was fair, Liverpool played a tough game. We have to focus on the performance, it was good and for this reason we can be satisfied.”

The Italian had praise for man-of-the-match Seamus Coleman, the Everton and Ireland captain doing a good job of keeping dangerman Sadio Mane quiet.

He did really well, I think the derby is really special for him. He was strong, concentrated a great example for the others,” the Toffees boss added.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie