Van Dijk and Salah send Liverpool 16 points clear at the top

LIVERPOOL HAVE GONE 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League – with a game in hand- following a hectic 2-0 win at home to Manchester United.

Liverpool were rampant at times, and took an early lead through Virgil Van Dijk’s header from an Alexander-Arnold corner. Liverpool had two goals disallowed in the first-half – Firmino’s curled effort was chalked off for a Van Dijk foul on David De Gea while Wijnaldum saw his celebrations curtailed when he was flagged offside – and then emerged for the second half in furious form.

They missed a string of chances, however, to set up a nervy finish, with Anthony Martial blazing high and wide from a great chance in the penalty area.

Liverpool, however, wrapped up the game in the game’s final act: Mo Salah racing clear and finishing beneath De Gea having picked out by a quick Alisson goal kick.

United remain five points from the top four – thirty from today’s opponents – while Liverpool need only win 10 of their last 16 games to be crowned champions.

Full report to follow