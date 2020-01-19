This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Van Dijk and Salah send Liverpool 16 points clear at the top

Manchester United were beaten 2-0 at Anfield.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 6:32 PM
14 minutes ago 3,437 Views 21 Comments
https://the42.ie/4971789
Salah and Alisson celebrate Liverpool's second goal.
Image: Martin Rickett
Salah and Alisson celebrate Liverpool's second goal.
Salah and Alisson celebrate Liverpool's second goal.
Image: Martin Rickett

LIVERPOOL HAVE GONE 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League – with a game in hand- following a hectic 2-0 win at home to Manchester United. 

Liverpool were rampant at times, and took an early lead through Virgil Van Dijk’s header from an Alexander-Arnold corner. Liverpool had two goals disallowed in the first-half – Firmino’s curled effort was chalked off for a Van Dijk foul on David De Gea while Wijnaldum saw his celebrations curtailed when he was flagged offside – and then emerged for the second half in furious form. 

They missed a string of chances, however, to set up a nervy finish, with Anthony Martial blazing high and wide from a great chance in the penalty area. 

Liverpool, however, wrapped up the game in the game’s final act: Mo Salah racing clear and finishing beneath De Gea having picked out by a quick Alisson goal kick. 

United remain five points from the top four – thirty from today’s opponents – while Liverpool need only win 10 of their last 16 games to be crowned champions. 

Full report to follow

