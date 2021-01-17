17 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

At the start of the campaign, not many people would have predicted Man United being top of the table and three points ahead of Liverpool at the season’s halfway point, but that’s how it stands at present.

Both sides’ form has been inconsistent amid a chaotic campaign. With that in mind, it’s a very difficult game to predict, though Liverpool, as the far more successful of the two sides in recent years, will consider themselves slight favourites.

A win would see the Reds go level with their arch rivals, while a victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men would be a real statement of intent and open up a four-point gap between themselves and Leicester City in second.