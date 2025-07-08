Liverpool players report for pre-season training following funeral of Diogo Jota

LIVERPOOL’S PLAYERS HAVE reported back for pre-season training at the club’s AXA Training Centre following Diogo Jota’s funeral on Saturday.

Jota was killed in a car crash in Spain last Thursday alongside his brother Andre Silva and their funeral in their home town of Gondomar, near Porto, was attended by many of the Portugal forward’s Liverpool team-mates and staff.

Some of Arne Slot’s squad had been scheduled to return for pre-season training on Friday, but the club delayed their return following the accident.

Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley and Wataru Endo were among the players pictured arriving at the training ground.

Mohamed Salah pictured arriving at training. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Liverpool’s first pre-season friendly is scheduled for Sunday against Preston at Deepdale, but the Premier League champions have yet to announce whether the game will go ahead.

The Reds, who will play FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the Community Shield on 10 August, are also scheduled to face AC Milan in Hong Kong and J1 League side Yokohama in Japan at the end of this month.