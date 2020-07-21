Liverpool's Premier League trophy lift details confirmed as Henderson pens heartfelt tribute to fans

LIVERPOOL WILL FINALLY lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Captain Jordan Henderson will do the honours on a stage built for the occasion on The Kop after tomorrow night’s clash with Chelsea, as the Reds celebrate the end of the club’s 30-year wait for the silverware.

With games being played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the special trophy presentation “will acknowledge supporters’ impact on the team’s success as the players collect the trophy surrounded by fan banners,” the club say.

The presentation party will include Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish, while selected family members of the players may be permitted to attend the celebrations as Jurgen Klopp’s side toast their stunning success.

And skipper Henderson — who recently suffered a nasty knee injury — sees his responsibility to lift the trophy as an opportunity to repay the clubs’ fans for their role in the long-awaited triumph.

In a lengthy and heartfelt open letter on the Liverpool FC website, which will also appear in tomorrow’s matchday programme, 30-year-old midfielder Henderson writes:

I have been asked many times since we were confirmed as Premier League champions to sum up how I feel and I’m not too proud to admit I don’t think I’ve produced a good answer yet.

“Part of that is because the initial feelings were too overwhelming. Anyone watching the media interviews in the minutes after it was confirmed could see that. Another element is that we still had a job to do and a relatively long wait until this moment.

“I think now I can find the right word: gratitude. There are so many different people responsible when a team is successful and as players we are privileged to attract the most attention, the most praise and the biggest rewards. But behind the team there are so many different individuals and groups who make a side successful.

“At Liverpool every single player in our dressing room recognises how fortunate we are to have the best in the world looking out for us and after us – and on a night like Wednesday it’s important to express that appreciation.

The supporters, of course, are a huge factor. Without them this club isn’t what it is. Speak to anyone in the world about Liverpool Football Club and the conversation always comes back to the passion and emotion around the club – and that’s entirely down to our fans. This is an emotional club and we shouldn’t shy away from that fact. It brings pressures, yes, but it means everything we do together means more – in good times and bad.

“It’s gutting for all of us that our fans are not with us in person, but we can still make this one of the most enjoyable shared experiences we’ve ever had if we want it to be.”

“I promise you: we will feel you with us when we lift that trophy, even though you’re not at Anfield in person,” he continues.

“We are lifting it for you – you’ve driven us to achieving this dream. But this club’s values are about taking care of each other and that means supporting us from home and in safe environments.

"We are lifting it for you – you’ve driven us to achieving this dream. But this club’s values are about taking care of each other and that means supporting us from home and in safe environments." ✊



An important message from our captain... #StaySafe #LFCchampions — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 21, 2020

Your support means everything to us and the time to celebrate as one in our beautiful city will come ✊



But for now, we are asking fans to keep themselves and their families safe by celebrating at home ❤️ #StaySafe #LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/JPEUQknAMe — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 20, 2020

“When we win something, the players lift the trophy – but it is the families who lift the players. These moments are just as much about them in our eyes.

“The best things are achieved together. This is a collective achievement and one we should all cherish and enjoy.”

You can read the letter in full here.

Meanwhile, Merseyside Police, Liverpool FC, Liverpool City Council and the Spirit of Shankly fans group have released a joint statement, appealing supporters not to celebrate outside Anfield on Wednesday.

“Together we are urging fans to watch the game at home and keep themselves, their families, friends and neighbours safe,” it reads.

A large gathering of Reds fans congregated outside Anfield on the night their league win was confirmed and concerns have been raised that a similar situation will occur tomorrow night.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!