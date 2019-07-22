This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 22 July, 2019
Liverpool-Sevilla friendly marred by horrible challenge as Reds lose

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a late loss to Sevilla, but the result was overshadowed by Joris Gnagnon’s horrendous tackle on Yasser Larouci.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Jul 2019, 7:49 AM
1 hour ago 4,131 Views 5 Comments
Liverpool in action against Sevilla in Boston.
Liverpool in action against Sevilla in Boston.

LIVERPOOL’S FRIENDLY AGAINST Sevilla was marred by a shocking challenge on Yasser Larouci that forced the Reds youngster to leave the field on a stretcher in Boston.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool suffered a late 2-1 loss to Sevilla, but Sunday’s result was overshadowed by Joris Gnagnon’s horrendous tackle on Larouci.

In a feisty game at Fenway Park, Sevilla substitute Gnagnon was shown a straight red card with 14 minutes remaining after wildly kicking out at Larouci.

Larouci required lengthy treatment before the 18-year-old was taken away on a stretcher as tempers flared in the United States.

Despite Sevilla’s numerical disadvantage, Julen Lopetegui’s LaLiga side were victorious thanks to Alejandro Pozo’s 90th-minute winner.

It came after Divock Origi had cancelled out Nolito’s opener on the stroke of half-time with an emphatic close-range finish.

