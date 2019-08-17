5 mins ago

Good afternoon everybody, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s meeting of Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary’s.

Jurgen Klopp’s men picked up their first piece of silverware this season by beating Chelsea on penalties in the Uefa Super Cup midweek.

His side looked exhausted after 120 minutes in the baking Turkish heat and will hope to make a speedy recovery today to make it back-to-back wins on the domestic front.

Liverpool easily saw off Norwich City 4-1 at Anfield last Friday night to kick off their title chase in fine style.

On the other hand, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men got off to a horrible start last weekend, losing 3-0 away to Burnley at Turf Moor.

Stick with us, kick-off is coming up at 3pm.