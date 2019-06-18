This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 18 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool starlet joins Rangers on loan

England youth international Sheyi Ojo has made 13 appearances for the Liverpool first team.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 7:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,486 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4688328
Sheyi Ojo (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
Sheyi Ojo (file pic).
Sheyi Ojo (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett

LIVERPOOL WINGER SHEYI Ojo will link up with former Reds captain Steven Gerrard after agreeing a season-long loan move to Rangers on Tuesday.

England youth international Ojo has made 13 appearances for the Liverpool first team, but has spent most of his Anfield career in loan spells at Wigan, Wolves, Fulham and last season with Reims in Ligue 1.

“The last 18 months to two years I’ve not had that consistent opportunity to play football,” Ojo told Rangers TV.

“When I heard Rangers were interested I spoke to my representative, the gaffer, Steven Gerrard, and to Liverpool and all the parties felt this was the right destination for my career.”

Ojo becomes Rangers’ fourth new recruit for next season after the club sealed free transfers for Jake Hastie, Jordan Jones and Greg Stewart.

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie