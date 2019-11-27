This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Liverpool suffer Fabinho setback

Two minutes before Dries Mertens scored against them, the Reds lost a key player to an apparent ankle injury.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 10:31 PM
Liverpool lost Fabinho to an apparent ankle injury
LIVERPOOL WERE DEALT an early blow in Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Napoli as they lost Fabinho to an apparent ankle injury.

The former Monaco midfielder has been a key player for Liverpool this season, making 19 appearances across all competitions.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side were dealt a blow when Fabinho sustained a knock in the 14th minute, with the 26-year-old receiving treatment after Hirving Lozano toppled into him as a result of Dejan Lovren’s challenge.

Fabinho attempted to play on, but to no avail, with Georginio Wijnaldum replacing him in the 19th minute.

Liverpool’s frustration grew two minutes later, Dries Mertens racing in behind to coolly put Napoli ahead, but later equalised to earn a point.

The Reds also had concerns over Virgil van Dijk, who claimed he had been fouled by Mertens in the build up to Napoli’s opener, but the Dutchman carried on.

