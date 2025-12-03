The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Below-par Liverpool rescue point against Sunderland
Liverpool 1
Sunderland 1
LIVERPOOL HAD to settle for a 1-1 draw against Sunderland in the Premier League tonight.
Chemsdine Talbi had given the visitors the lead at Anfield before Florian Wirtz’s shot deflected in off Nordi Mukiele.
More to follow
