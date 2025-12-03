More Stories
Liverpool's Florian Wirtz takes the shot for his side's first goal of the game Alamy Stock Photo
Below-par Liverpool rescue point against Sunderland

Chemsdine Talbi had given the visitors the lead at Anfield.
10.13pm, 3 Dec 2025
Liverpool 1

Sunderland 1

LIVERPOOL HAD to settle for a 1-1 draw against Sunderland in the Premier League tonight.

Chemsdine Talbi had given the visitors the lead at Anfield before Florian Wirtz’s shot deflected in off Nordi Mukiele.

