This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 7 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

12,683 Views 16 Comments
Share

22 mins: Liverpool 0-1 Bournemouth

Wijnaldum hits the deck clutching his face after a mid-air collision with Ake as the Bournemouth player tried to head the ball clear from a corner.

It was accidental but it looks like the Liverpool man is coming off to receive more treatment.

Gomez then tries to send in a free-kick to Virgil van Dijk but there’s too much power behind the kick.

17 mins: Liverpool 0-1 Bournemouth

SAVE!

What a stop from Ramsdale to deny Firmino, who unleashed a bullet of a volley from close range.

Moments before that. Ake tried to slip in to try and double Bournemouth’s lead but it didn’t come off as Adrian got out in time to stop the attack.

It’s all drama at Anfield and we haven’t even gone past the 20-minute mark yet.

Flag

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Bournemouth (Wilson ’9)

What a twist?

After some unrelenting pressure from Liverpool in the opening minutes, it’s Bournemouth who lead through a Callum Wilson tap-in.

It was against the run of play as Billings fed the ball to Lerma at the edge of the area. He then slipped the ball across to Wilson to apply the finish.

Wilson pushed Gomez in the back but after consulting VAR, the goal still stands.

Liverpool 0-0 Bournemouth 

CLOSE!!

Salah, as usual, is getting himself into dangerous positions for a goal. Alexander-Arnold links up with Oxlade-Chamberlain as the ball is floated in towards Salah in the box.

Bournemouth survive, but the flag is up anyway so it wouldn’t have counted.

Still, Liverpool are pressing forward and it seems like it’s just a matter of time.

5 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Bournemouth 

Alexander-Arnold tries to drill the ball across the Bournemouth penalty area but Nathan Ake gets a boot to it to clear it away.

Oxlade-Chamberlain then tries a booming cross from the same wing which somehow manages to stay in play, but Liverpool fail to make anything of the opportunity.

The visitors are already under pressure in the opening minutes.

Liverpool 0-0 Bournemouth 

Early chance there for Salah but Ramsdale comes out to avert the danger.

The teams are out on the pitch. We’re almost ready to go!

Here’s how Liverpool will line out:

Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

And here’s Bournemouth’s team:

Ramsdale; Stacey, S Cook, Ake, Smith,; Billing, Lerma, L Cook; Stanislas, C Wilson, Fraser.

It’s the Premier League, and it’s live!!

Jurgen Klopp’s men are up for the 12.30pm kick-off as they host a Bournemouth side who are fighting to avoid relegation.

Liverpool are without goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has picked up a hip injury, as they seek to get back on track after losing out to Watford, and go an incredible 25 points clear at the top of the table.

We’ll have team news for you in the next few moments as we edge towards kick-off at Anfield.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie