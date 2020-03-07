Can Jurgen Klopp’s men move 25 points clear at the summit of the table?
Liveblog
GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Bournemouth (Salah ’24)
22 mins: Liverpool 0-1 Bournemouth
Wijnaldum hits the deck clutching his face after a mid-air collision with Ake as the Bournemouth player tried to head the ball clear from a corner.
It was accidental but it looks like the Liverpool man is coming off to receive more treatment.
Gomez then tries to send in a free-kick to Virgil van Dijk but there’s too much power behind the kick.
17 mins: Liverpool 0-1 Bournemouth
SAVE!
What a stop from Ramsdale to deny Firmino, who unleashed a bullet of a volley from close range.
Moments before that. Ake tried to slip in to try and double Bournemouth’s lead but it didn’t come off as Adrian got out in time to stop the attack.
It’s all drama at Anfield and we haven’t even gone past the 20-minute mark yet.
GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Bournemouth (Wilson ’9)
What a twist?
After some unrelenting pressure from Liverpool in the opening minutes, it’s Bournemouth who lead through a Callum Wilson tap-in.
It was against the run of play as Billings fed the ball to Lerma at the edge of the area. He then slipped the ball across to Wilson to apply the finish.
Wilson pushed Gomez in the back but after consulting VAR, the goal still stands.
Liverpool 0-0 Bournemouth
CLOSE!!
Salah, as usual, is getting himself into dangerous positions for a goal. Alexander-Arnold links up with Oxlade-Chamberlain as the ball is floated in towards Salah in the box.
Bournemouth survive, but the flag is up anyway so it wouldn’t have counted.
Still, Liverpool are pressing forward and it seems like it’s just a matter of time.
5 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Bournemouth
Alexander-Arnold tries to drill the ball across the Bournemouth penalty area but Nathan Ake gets a boot to it to clear it away.
Oxlade-Chamberlain then tries a booming cross from the same wing which somehow manages to stay in play, but Liverpool fail to make anything of the opportunity.
The visitors are already under pressure in the opening minutes.
Liverpool 0-0 Bournemouth
Early chance there for Salah but Ramsdale comes out to avert the danger.
Kick-off! Liverpool 0-0 Bournemouth
The teams are out on the pitch. We’re almost ready to go!
The atmosphere is building at Anfield
Here’s how Liverpool will line out:
Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah.
And here’s Bournemouth’s team:
Ramsdale; Stacey, S Cook, Ake, Smith,; Billing, Lerma, L Cook; Stanislas, C Wilson, Fraser.
It’s the Premier League, and it’s live!!
Jurgen Klopp’s men are up for the 12.30pm kick-off as they host a Bournemouth side who are fighting to avoid relegation.
Liverpool are without goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has picked up a hip injury, as they seek to get back on track after losing out to Watford, and go an incredible 25 points clear at the top of the table.
We’ll have team news for you in the next few moments as we edge towards kick-off at Anfield.
COMMENTS (16)