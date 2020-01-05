Team News

10 mins ago

Takumi Minamino makes his Liverpool debut with Cork man Caoimhín Kelleher on the bench.

Klopp has made nine changes in all to the team which beat Sheffield United in the Premier League. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is named on the bench after recovering from injury. Harvey Elliott will become the Reds’ youngest-ever participant in the FA Cup, and also the youngest Liverpool player ever to play in a Merseyside derby.

Liverpool: Adrian, Milner, Gomez, Phillips, Williams, Lallana, Chirivella, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Origi

Subs: Kelleher, Mane, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Brewster, Hoever, Larouci

Ancelotti, meanwhile, has essentially gone full guns blazing, with only two changes from his side which fell 2-1 at the Etihad last time out.

This really seems like an opportunity for Everton to get the monkey off their back at Anfield.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Digne, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Sidibe, Walcott, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Keane, Delph, Bernard, Davies, Kean