5,277 Views 8 Comments
So, based on those lineups or a general hunch, who do you fancy this evening?


Poll Results:

Liverpool (72)
Everton (45)
Draw (20)



Team News

Takumi Minamino makes his Liverpool debut with Cork man Caoimhín Kelleher on the bench.

Klopp has made nine changes in all to the team which beat Sheffield United in the Premier League. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is named on the bench after recovering from injury. Harvey Elliott will become the Reds’ youngest-ever participant in the FA Cup, and also the youngest Liverpool player ever to play in a Merseyside derby.

Liverpool: Adrian, Milner, Gomez, Phillips, Williams, Lallana, Chirivella, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Origi

Subs: Kelleher, Mane, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Brewster, Hoever, Larouci

Ancelotti, meanwhile, has essentially gone full guns blazing, with only two changes from his side which fell 2-1 at the Etihad last time out.

This really seems like an opportunity for Everton to get the monkey off their back at Anfield.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Digne, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Sidibe, Walcott, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Keane, Delph, Bernard, Davies, Kean

Welcome!

GOOD AFTERNOON AND welcome to The42′s live coverage of Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round clash with neighbours Everton at Anfield, an unprecedented 25th meeting between the Merseyside rivals in the world’s oldest competition.

Jurgen Klopp’s red men are a seemingly unstoppable force domestically while Everton are somewhat resurgent under Carlo Ancelotti, who steered them to consecutive victories before suffering a first defeat away at Manchester City.

It should be a good one.

We’ll have team lineups for you in a moment.

