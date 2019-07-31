This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 31 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Firmino scores on return as Liverpool see off Lyon despite Alisson's dose of the Kariuses

Roberto Firmino and Harry Wilson scored either side of a Joachim Andersen own goal as Liverpool beat Lyon 3-1 on Mohamed Salah’s return.

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 8:17 PM
46 minutes ago 2,017 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4748330
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino netted the equaliser against the Ligue 1 side.
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino netted the equaliser against the Ligue 1 side.
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino netted the equaliser against the Ligue 1 side.

LIVERPOOL WARMED UP for their Community Shield meeting against Manchester City with a 3-1 win over Lyon.

The European champions welcomed back Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alisson from their international exertions, but the latter was culpable as Lyon took a fourth-minute lead through Memphis Depay in Geneva.

Firmino tucked away an equaliser before Liverpool hit the front through Joachim Andersen’s own goal and Harry Wilson scored a superb third in a second half more notable for the volume of substitutions made.

It means the end to a four-match winless run in pre-season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who lost 3-0 to Napoli in Edinburgh last weekend and now turn attention towards Sunday’s traditional curtain-raiser for the English season at Wembley.

Alisson’s return to Liverpool duty got off to an inauspicious start when he made an error somewhat reminiscent of his predecessor, fumbling a routine collection near the edge of his area before bringing down Moussa Dembele in trying to remedy the situation.

Depay dispatched the spot-kick, but Liverpool were level in the 17th minute when Firmino steered a fine finish across Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes from a tight angle.

Lopes was left with no chance four minutes later as Andersen diverted a teasing cross by 17-year-old defender Ki-Jana Hoever – fresh from penning a long-term contract extension at Anfield – into his own net.

Firmino made way for Rhian Brewster after the half-hour and Salah was one of three players withdrawn at half-time.

That did not affect Liverpool’s rhythm, and Wilson shifted the ball on to his left foot to fire a fabulous 25-yard strike into the top corner after 53 minutes.

It proved the last act for the Wales international as Klopp changed his entire XI with an hour played, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and captain Jordan Henderson among those to enjoy a run-out alongside new signing Harvey Elliott.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie