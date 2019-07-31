Firmino scores on return as Liverpool see off Lyon despite Alisson's dose of the Kariuses

LIVERPOOL WARMED UP for their Community Shield meeting against Manchester City with a 3-1 win over Lyon.

The European champions welcomed back Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alisson from their international exertions, but the latter was culpable as Lyon took a fourth-minute lead through Memphis Depay in Geneva.

Firmino tucked away an equaliser before Liverpool hit the front through Joachim Andersen’s own goal and Harry Wilson scored a superb third in a second half more notable for the volume of substitutions made.

It means the end to a four-match winless run in pre-season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who lost 3-0 to Napoli in Edinburgh last weekend and now turn attention towards Sunday’s traditional curtain-raiser for the English season at Wembley.

Alisson’s return to Liverpool duty got off to an inauspicious start when he made an error somewhat reminiscent of his predecessor, fumbling a routine collection near the edge of his area before bringing down Moussa Dembele in trying to remedy the situation.

What is Alisson doing 😂



pic.twitter.com/fvJONqRv6A — Juàn (@juanselatse) July 31, 2019

Depay dispatched the spot-kick, but Liverpool were level in the 17th minute when Firmino steered a fine finish across Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes from a tight angle.

Lopes was left with no chance four minutes later as Andersen diverted a teasing cross by 17-year-old defender Ki-Jana Hoever – fresh from penning a long-term contract extension at Anfield – into his own net.

Firmino made way for Rhian Brewster after the half-hour and Salah was one of three players withdrawn at half-time.

That did not affect Liverpool’s rhythm, and Wilson shifted the ball on to his left foot to fire a fabulous 25-yard strike into the top corner after 53 minutes.

Screamer by Harry Wilson. Incredible goal. 3-1 to Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/U3NXIdWZFi — Señor (@EnRouteAnfield) July 31, 2019

It proved the last act for the Wales international as Klopp changed his entire XI with an hour played, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and captain Jordan Henderson among those to enjoy a run-out alongside new signing Harvey Elliott.