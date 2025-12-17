More Stories
Lizzy Kent. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
FAI announce Lizzy Kent as new head of women and girl's football

Former Wexford assistant coach is highly qualified and experienced.
11.51am, 17 Dec 2025

LIZZY KENT HAS been named as the new FAI Head of Women and Girl’s football.

The former Wexford assistant coach will begin her role in January 2026, leaving her role as part of the senior management team at South East Technical University in Waterford.

A qualified UEFA A Licence coach, Kent has been involved in every level of Irish football from grassroots level at her home club Adamstown AFC where she took up a number of roles.

She served as assistant manager with Wexford in their first three seasons in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division, later devoting the next three seasons as Head Coach to the club’s U17 team, while playing a central role in the development of the club.

At international level, she was assistant coach with the Ireland U19s for four seasons, helping them qualify for the European U19 championships in Lithuania in 2024.

Kent has also been hugely involved in Gaelic Games, managing the Wexford ladies’ Gaelic football team and winning a Leinster intermediate title.

In an FAI press release, Kent said, “I’m delighted to join the FAI as Head of Women and Girls’ Football. I have been involved in women’s sport all my life and have always endeavoured to be a strong advocate for women and girls’ sport.

“I’m really looking forward to building on the work that has already been done and working collaboratively with all stakeholders across the game from grassroots football to the League of Ireland, and across the international pathway. I’m excited to engage with clubs, leagues and affiliates nationwide as we continue to grow and strengthen the women and girls’ game at every level.”

