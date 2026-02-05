Who could be in line for the next big money move from the League of Ireland?

AFTER MASON MELIA and Victor Ozhianvuna’s record multi-million transfers to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in 2025, the big question is who might follow suit?

Owen Elding recently joined Hibernian from Sligo Rovers, while several others have departed the League of Ireland hotbed for young talent.

Here, The 42 looks at four players who could be in line for the next big money move.

(Note: This is by no means an exhaustive or definitive list, feel free to share other candidates in the comments section.)

Michael Noonan

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

No surprise here. The Shamrock Rovers 17-year-old is one of the hottest properties in Irish football, and has been the subject of intense interest and bids of late.

Bundesliga giants Hoffenheim were rebuffed in recent weeks, with an initial bid understood to be in the region €1 million and an improved offer following. Manchester United, Celtic and Man City are among other clubs linked with the teenage striker, but Noonan remains a Rovers player at the outset of the 2026 League of Ireland season.

The Kildare native scored six goals in 30 Premier Division appearances last term, while he starred for Ireland at the U17 World Cup.

Cathal O’Sullivan

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Another of the country’s brightest young talents, the Cork City 18-year-old has also garnered plenty of attention although he is currently recovering from a second ACL injury.

The Irish Examiner reported last month that O’Sullivan was in advanced talks to join Preston North End in the English Championship, while it’s understood he met Crystal Palace representatives last May and Brentford and Celtic have also been connected.

The Cork-born playmaker featured 21 times for City in the Premier Division last season before sustaining the long-term injury in July. O’Sullivan has also impressed for Irish underage teams through the years.

Vinnie Leonard

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Another key player on the Ireland U17 team that reached the last-16 at the World Cup in Qatar last November, Leonard has had interest from several high-profile clubs in recent months.

Reports in England state Norwich City have won the race for his signature, while Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Celtic have also been linked with the 17-year-old centre-back.

Leonard was a mainstay for Dundalk as they won the First Division last season, clocking over 3,000 minutes at senior club level. The Meath man doesn’t turn 18 until March and is sitting his Leaving Cert this year, so even if a deal has been agreed with Norwich or another UK club, he will play for the Lilywhites until the summer.

Cory O’Sullivan

Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

A teammate of Noonan’s at defending champions Shamrock Rovers, the 19-year-old defender has gone slightly more under the radar.

O’Sullivan is incredibly versatile, comfortable operating as a left-sided centre-back, full-back or wing-back. He established himself as a real rising star for Rovers in the latter half of the 2025 season with a string of assured and mature performances for Stephen Bradley’s double champions. More opportunities should now present following Josh Honohan’s move to Lincoln City.

The Dublin-born Ireland U21 international may not yet have had the level of admirers of others on this list, but that’s sure to change if his progression and development continues in this vein.