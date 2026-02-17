THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has today announced the refixed dates for the two League of Ireland Premier Division games postponed last Friday because of a pair of unplayable pitches.
FAI announce rescheduled dates for postponed LOI fixtures
THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has today announced the refixed dates for the two League of Ireland Premier Division games postponed last Friday because of a pair of unplayable pitches.
With heavy rain continuing to soak Dublin, St Patrick’s Athletic v Galway United and Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers were postponed following morning pitch inspections. Pat’s clash with Galway at Richmond Park will now take place on Monday, 2 March, kicking off at 7.45pm, with Shelbourne’s meeting with Shamrock Rovers now slated for the following week, Monday 9 March, also kicking off at 7.45pm.
Shamrock Rovers have yet to start their season following the postponing of their opening night game at home to Dundalk, meaning they will belatedly begin their title defence at home to Pat’s this Friday, before playing Dundalk the following Monday.
Their refixed game against Shels will take place four days after a home clash against last year’s runners-up, Derry City. Shels meanwhile face Pat’s on the Friday night preceding the rescheduled clash with Rovers.
