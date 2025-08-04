Dundalk see off Longford to stay top while Cobh keep up chase with win over Wexford

A BRACE FROM Dean Ebbe helped Dundalk to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the League of Ireland First Division table.

What a strike from Eoin Kenny! 😮



A brilliant half-volley finds the roof of the Longford Town net. pic.twitter.com/YC23N5S0D6 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 4, 2025

Eoin Kenny, with an impressive half-volley from the edge of the box, and Declan McDaid were also on target at Oriel Park as the home side beat Longford Town 4-1 today and secured their third consecutive league win as they seek to bounce back to the Premier Division at the first attempt.

We take all six points from the double header!



Match Partner 🤝 SBK#Cmonthetown | #DLK2025 pic.twitter.com/KDRuhaW9YA — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) August 4, 2025

Second-placed Cobh Ramblers kept the pressure on the Lilywhites with a 4-0 home victory over Wexford, to follow up on Friday night’s home win against Longford Town.

First-half goals from Shane Griffin, Cian Coleman and Cian Murphy set the home side on their way at St Coleman’s Park.

It's been coming...

Goal 🔵🟣

Shane Griffin ⚽ pic.twitter.com/8oV6FP0kMz — Cobh Ramblers FC (@CobhRamblersFC) August 4, 2025

A James Crawford own goal completed the scoring and sets Ramblers in good stead as they head to the Carlisle Grounds to face third-placed Bray Wanderers on Friday night coming.

Bray will go into that game two points behind the Cork side after a 2-2 draw away to Finn Harps today. It could have been a three-point gap as Cobh and Bray seek to secure the promotion play-off spot, at least, but for a Cian Curtis equalizer deep in stoppage time.

Late drama in Donegal! 😮



Cian Curtis equalises for Bray Wanderers in the 98th minute! pic.twitter.com/XkIF4d1P9O — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 4, 2025

Paul Murphy had got Wanderers back into the game with a 70th-minute goal after Harps had gone two-up thanks to a first-half goal from Tony McNamee and an own goal from James Duggan on 53 minutes.

UCD remain in fourth spot following a 2-1 win away to Athlone Town, goals from Adam Brennan and Hugh Smith helped the Dublin outfit to overcome the setback of Cole Omorehiomwan’s opener for Athlone.

Ewan Lee struck with five minutes remaining to secure a 1-1 for Kerry against Treaty United in the Munster derby, Patrick Ferry on target for the home side at Market’s Field after 65 minutes.

How the table looks after this evening's round of fixtures! pic.twitter.com/3a59VcnVUC — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 4, 2025

Kerry are now one of three sides, including Finn Harps and Longford Town, on 25 points, ahead of last-placed Athlone on 17 points.