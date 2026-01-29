Irish U21 international Glory Nzingo returns to Pat's

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Glory Nzingo has retuned to St Patrick’s Athletic on a permanent deal ahed of the new League of Ireland season.

Nzingo came to the Pat’s academy from Cherry Orchard, and made his first senior appearance for the club in a mid-season friendly against Chelsea at Richmond Park in July 2019, aged 14. Nzingo moved to French side Reims in the summer of 2021, but did not make a senior first appearance. He then joined Swansea City but again made no impact, going on loan to the United States to play with Carolina Core in what is effectively an MLS reserve league. He has now signed permanently for Pat’s having played a series of games with them on trial in pre-season.

“It feels great. I’m blessed to be in such a good environment”, said Nzingo. “It’s been good, the lads have really helped me settle in, the Manager and the staff have been great with me since I’ve been here so it’s been quite easy settling in which I’m very happy with.

“We had to get this deal done before the end of the transfer window, and having spoken to Stephen I really liked his plan and where he wants the club to go, the team seems very ambitious and I wanted to be a part of it. I had some very nice moments here before in the academy, winning, and the people and the club and I want to do that again.”

Nzingo, now 21, has been capped twice by the Irish U21s.

Elsewhere, Bohemians have bolstered their squad with the signing of right-back Darragh Power from Cheltenham Town. The defender came through at Waterford before crossing the Irish Sea to make 33 first-team appearances with League Two Cheltenham.

“Darragh is one we have been working on getting for the past four or five weeks”, said Bohs manager Alan Reynolds.

“He made it clear he wanted to come to Bohs after turning down offers elsewhere, both here and in England. This club has had some fantastic full-backs going back decades and I think Darragh has the potential to be another one of those.

“He’s obviously a player I worked with at Waterford. He is a tenacious right-back who likes to get forward. He has a great mentality and is a super professional and from speaking to him, I know that he has a real hunger to come back to the league, do well and push on.”

Meanwhile, Derry City have signed 20-year-old Henry Rylah on loan from Charlton Athletic. Rylah is described by Derry as a versatile, right-sided player who is “clearly well-regarded” at Charlton, with whom he last year signed a contract extension through to 2027.

“I’ve played in various positions in my career so far: wing-back, right side of a front three and also as a striker, so I’ll be ready to fit into whatever role the manager wants from me”, said Rylah.

Meanwhile in England, Irish international striker Leanne Kiernan has left Liverpool to join Nottingham Forest on loan.