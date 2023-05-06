Shamrock Rovers hammer Cork City, Galway eke out Treaty win

SHAMROCK ROVERS PUT five goals past Cork City in the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division at Tallaght Stadium this afternoon.

All of the goals in a 5-0 win came in the second-half, with Jaime Thompson breaking the deadlock three minutes after the break. Lia O’Leary added a second midway through thee half, while the final minutes brought a glossing salvo: Abbie Larkin, Jessica Hennessy and O’Leary added another goal each in the final five minutes.

The result puts Rovers third, a point off Galway and Peamount. Galway kept pace at the top thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over Treaty, albeit they have played a game more than both Peamount and Rovers.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne needed a late Christie Gray goal to win 1-0 away to Athlone Town.

Meanwhile, Bohemians edged Sligo Rovers 1-0 at Dalymount Park, while Wexford won 2-0 away to DLR Waves.

League of Ireland Premier Division results