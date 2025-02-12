Eddie Jordan-led consortium brings London Irish rugby out of administration

FORMER FORMULA 1 boss, Eddie Jordan, has rescued London Irish Rugby from administration.

The west London based club had collapsed in 2023 with debts of more than £30 million, like many others, a victim of the Covid pandemic that brought significant financial challenges.

A group called Strangford Ellis Ltd, a company managed by Jordan Associates, has taken them out of administration from Evelyn Partners.

Jordan will have significant aspirations for the club, one of the oldest, having been founded in 1898, which will include regaining a place in the top end of English rugby, and a place in the United Rugby Championship, as reported today by The Times.

Having spent many years as nomads, playing at the grounds of Reading Football Club among others, it returned to west London in 2020 to play their home matches at the Gtech Community Stadium, home of Brentford.

However, Jordan has taken control of the trademarks and intellectual properties of London Irish, who will now have to assemble a playing body and management before resuming competition.

Jordan Associates’ Senior Partner, Kyle Jordan, commented, “We are incredibly excited about this opportunity to steer London Irish towards new heights. Our investors bring not just financial backing but a profound passion for rugby and a commitment to the community and in particular want to reach out to the global Irish diaspora to build the exile brand.”