Duggan drive seals WNL win for Peamount, UCD hit Cobh for 6 in First Division

UCD MADE THE most of their time against the 10 men of Cobh as they ran out 0-6 winners away to Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Cork club had John Kavanagh red-carded after 37 minutes, by which stage the Students led 0-1 through a Greg Henry own goal brought about by the instrumental Liam Kerrigan.

File photo: Mahdy scored twice for UCD. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The second half saw UCD really pull clear, with Kerrigan scoring himself while Yoyo Mahdy and Colm Whelan netted two apiece.

Meanwhile, Drogheda were unable to put daylight between them and Longford Town as they headed back east with a 1-1 draw.

Rob Manley struck early for Town and the Drogs were kept at bay until after half-time when Jordan Adeyemo levelled the contest.

The result leaves Drogheda two points adrift of leaders Bray and just the one point ahead of UCD and Longford.

In the Women’s National League, a Karen Duggan rocket secured all three points for Peamount United as they edged Galway 2-1.

The Connacht club took an early lead through Lynsey McKey, but were pegged back before the half-hour mark by Aine O’Gorman.

In difficult windy conditions, Peamount took the decisive lead before the interval thanks to Duggan’s 30-yard blast and held the advantage.

Today’s other WNL game saw Bohemians claim their first point of the season thanks to a 0-0 draw with DLR Waves.