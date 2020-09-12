This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 13 September 2020
Advertisement

Duggan drive seals WNL win for Peamount, UCD hit Cobh for 6 in First Division

Elsewhere in the First Division, Longford and Drogheda played out a draw.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 11:40 PM
1 hour ago 609 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5203481

UCD MADE THE most of their time against the 10 men of Cobh as they ran out 0-6 winners away to Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Cork club had John Kavanagh red-carded after 37 minutes, by which stage the Students led 0-1 through a Greg Henry own goal brought about by the instrumental Liam Kerrigan.

yoyo-mahdy File photo: Mahdy scored twice for UCD. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The second half saw UCD really pull clear, with Kerrigan scoring himself while Yoyo Mahdy and Colm Whelan netted two apiece.

Meanwhile, Drogheda were unable to put daylight between them and Longford Town as they headed back east with a 1-1 draw.

Rob Manley struck early for Town and the Drogs were kept at bay until after half-time when Jordan Adeyemo levelled the contest.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The result leaves Drogheda two points adrift of leaders Bray and just the one point ahead of UCD and Longford.

In the Women’s National League, a Karen Duggan rocket secured all three points for Peamount United as they edged Galway 2-1.

The Connacht club took an early lead through Lynsey McKey, but were pegged back before the half-hour mark by Aine O’Gorman.

In difficult windy conditions, Peamount took the decisive lead before the interval thanks to Duggan’s 30-yard blast and held the advantage.

Today’s other WNL game saw Bohemians claim their first point of the season thanks to a 0-0 draw with DLR Waves.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie