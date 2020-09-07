Longford champions win DRA appeal over 48-week ban

REIGNING LONGFORD CHAMPIONS Killoe have been successful iin their bid to overturn a 48-week ban for their club after a ruling by the Disputes Resolution Authority.

The ban had been imposed by the Longford hearings committee, stemming from the non-payment of a €750 fine that had been incurred after the club did not field a team for an U16 final last January.

That decision was upheld by the Leinster Hearings Committee on Friday night but the DRA Tribunal then deliberated over the case and released their decision last night in a comprehensive 16-page document.

They stated that ‘the Longofrd HC erred in deeming that the mandatory and draconian sanction under Rule 6.24(c) was applicable or appropriate’ and quashed the ban.

The decision paves the way for Killoe to return to action and defend their Longford senior title. They had won their opening group game against Clonguish but the rest of the action on that side of the draw has been held up since then. Longford Slashers and 2018 Leinster champions Mullinalaghta have already booked their spots in the semi-finals.

Killoe Emmet Óg are one of the most successful clubs in Longford recently with last year’s senior football title win their fourth in the space of eight seasons. They defaeated Longford Slashers 0-12 to 0-11 in that decider before exiting the Leinster club championship at the hands of Garrycastle last season.

They have several players with county senior experience. Mickey Quinn, the former Essendon AFL player is one of their best-known figures, and he featured for the Longford senior side last summer alongside club-mates Pádraig McCormack, Daniel Mimnagh and Mark Hughes.

