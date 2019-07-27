This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 27 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Byrne nets a double as Longford record biggest-ever win over Galway with four-goal hammering

Neale Fenn’s men have gone level with Drogheda United in the First Division after an impressive 4-0 win.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 9:59 PM
49 minutes ago 844 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4743289
Longford Town midfielder Aodh Dervin.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Longford Town midfielder Aodh Dervin.
Longford Town midfielder Aodh Dervin.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Longford Town 4

Galway United 0

LONGFORD TOWN SECURED their biggest-ever victory over Galway United on Saturday night with an impressive 4-0 win at City Calling Stadium.

The sides went into the interval all square, before Dean Byrne broke the deadlock on 68 minutes.

Sean Boyd doubled Longford’s lead three minutes later, while Byrne added his second seven minutes from time.

Joe Manley rounded off a comprehensive win for Neale Fenn’s men in stoppage time, with the victory reclaiming Longford’s hold on third place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Following Drogheda United’s 0-0 draw with Cabinteely on Friday night, Longford now go level on points with the Louth outfit with just four games remaining this season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie