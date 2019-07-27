Byrne nets a double as Longford record biggest-ever win over Galway with four-goal hammering

Longford Town 4

Galway United 0

LONGFORD TOWN SECURED their biggest-ever victory over Galway United on Saturday night with an impressive 4-0 win at City Calling Stadium.

The sides went into the interval all square, before Dean Byrne broke the deadlock on 68 minutes.

Sean Boyd doubled Longford’s lead three minutes later, while Byrne added his second seven minutes from time.

Joe Manley rounded off a comprehensive win for Neale Fenn’s men in stoppage time, with the victory reclaiming Longford’s hold on third place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Following Drogheda United’s 0-0 draw with Cabinteely on Friday night, Longford now go level on points with the Louth outfit with just four games remaining this season.

