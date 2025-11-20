Springboks' de Jager fails in bid to have suspension thrown out before Ireland clash

SOUTH AFRICA’S LOOD de Jager will miss Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash with Ireland after an appeal against his suspension was dismissed on Wednesday evening.

The Springboks second row was handed a four-match ban after he was sent off for foul play following a hit on France’s Thomas Ramos.

The ban ruled de Jager out of the remainder of South Africa’s autumn schedule, as well as one Japanese league match for his club Wild Knights.

He took his case to a three-person independent appeal committee, where he appeared via video link on Wednesday evening, but his case was rejected.

A statement read: “On review of the case that was presented to the Disciplinary Committee and having considered submissions advanced on behalf of the Appellant, the Appeal Committee dismissed the appeal against the finding that he committed an act of foul play which merited a red card and also against the suspension.”