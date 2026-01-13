More Stories
Lorcan Quinn in action for Tyrone (file photo). Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeOn the up

Rise of Irish in American football continues as former Tyrone star joins college giants Alabama

Donaghmore native Lorcan Quinn impressed at Marshall University before earning latest move.
2.34pm, 13 Jan 2026

FORMER TYRONE GOALKEEPER Lorcan Quinn has taken a major step on his American football journey by joining college giants Alabama.

The 2021 All Ireland SFC winner, who was back-up to Niall Morgan, opted to enter the transfer portal after an impressive start to life with Marshall University.

Quinn, from Donaghmore, arrived on Marshall’s special teams last May after he had been ranked as the top kicker through the respected Kohl’s Kicking Academy.

Alabama boasts arguably the biggest college football programme in the States, and Quinn’s arrival with the Crimson Tide continues the faith placed in Irish kickers.

Charlie Smyth has been a revelation since being made starting kicker for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL.

Quinn, 23, is also another talent who emerged through the Leader Kicking Programme after opting to switch focus in his career.

He will now battle it out with Alabama’s current starter Conor Talty.

