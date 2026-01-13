Rise of Irish in American football continues as former Tyrone star joins college giants Alabama

FORMER TYRONE GOALKEEPER Lorcan Quinn has taken a major step on his American football journey by joining college giants Alabama.

The 2021 All Ireland SFC winner, who was back-up to Niall Morgan, opted to enter the transfer portal after an impressive start to life with Marshall University.

Quinn, from Donaghmore, arrived on Marshall’s special teams last May after he had been ranked as the top kicker through the respected Kohl’s Kicking Academy.

The Irish lad @Quinn1Lorcan is headed for @AlabamaFTBL 🇮🇪‼️



Lorcan had a stellar 1st season in College Football setting all types of records at Marshall.



Looking forward to seeing his continued development under @nunez_jay



Bama fans- check the lad out 🇮🇪#irish #SEC https://t.co/lmM9bqlauR pic.twitter.com/zXpUxk9Jq6 — Tadhg Leader (@TadhgLeader) January 12, 2026

Alabama boasts arguably the biggest college football programme in the States, and Quinn’s arrival with the Crimson Tide continues the faith placed in Irish kickers.

Charlie Smyth has been a revelation since being made starting kicker for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL.

Quinn, 23, is also another talent who emerged through the Leader Kicking Programme after opting to switch focus in his career.

He will now battle it out with Alabama’s current starter Conor Talty.