Late, late drama as Liam McGrath equaliser sends classic Tipperary hurling final to a replay

Loughmore/Castleiney 0-23

Thurles Sarsfields 2-17

Shane Brophy reports from Semple Stadium, Thurles

LOUGHMORE/CASTLEINEY AND Thurles Sarsfields will have to meet again as the sides finished level after a pulsating Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Final at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

A monster Ronan Maher free looked to have ensured more final disappointment for Loughmore but Liam McGrath stepped up in the second minute of injury time to send the final to a replay in two weeks’ time, as Loughmore/Castleiney are in the football decider next Sunday.

Loughmore had to dig deep again as they conceded two goals in the space of ninety seconds around the tenth minute mark with Sarsfields captain Denis Maher getting both as they opened up a 2-6 to 0-4 advantage at the first water-break.

Loughmore/Castleiney slowly got a grip in the second quarter with Brian McGrath setting the tone and scores from Liam, Noel and John McGrath and the impressive Ciaran Connolly helped cut the gap at half time to 2-9 to 0-11.

They cut the margin further after the break but points from Paul Maher and Paddy Creedon looked set to give Sarsfields some momentum again, but Loughmore were having none of it and by the second water-break were still within two points, 2-13 to 0-17.

Points from play from John and Noel McGrath, and sub Ciaran McGrath saw Loughmore hit the front in the 50th minute but back came Sars with veteran Pa Bourke landing his fifth from play to bring the sides level again.

A John McGrath free was answered by Conor Stakelum before Ronan Maher’s free from over 100 yards looked to have snatched victory for Sarsfields before Liam McGrath’s last gasp point to earn both sides a second chance.

Scorers for Loughmore/Castleiney: John McGrath 0-12 (8 frees); Liam McGrath, Noel McGrath (1 sideline-cut) 0-3 each; Ciaran Connolly 0-2; Aidan McGrath (free), Evan Sweeney, Ciaran McGrath 0-1 each.

Scorers for Thurles Sarsfields: Denis Maher 2-1; Aidan McCormack 0-6 (3 frees, 1 65); Pa Bourke 0-5; Darragh Stakelum, Conor Stakelum, Paddy Creedon, Paul Maher, Ronan Maher (free) 0-1 each.

Loughmore/Castleiney

Aidan McGrath

Lorcan Egan, Joseph Hennessy, Willie Eviston

Tommy Maher, John Meagher, Brian McGrath

Ciaran Connolly, Tomas McGrath

Evan Sweeney, Noel McGrath, Liam Treacy

Ed Connolly, Liam McGrath, John McGrath

SUBS:

Ciaran McGrath for E Connolly (47)

Conor McGrath for Sweeney (52)

Thurles Sarsfields

Paddy McCormack

Paul Maher, Padraic Maher, Seosamh Ryan

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

David Corbett, Ronan Maher, Jack Derby

Stephen Cahill, Michael Cahill

Darragh Stakelum, Aidan McCormack, Conor Stakelum

Pa Bourke, Denis Maher, Paddy Creedon

SUBS

Cathal Moloney for Derby (50)

Billy McCarthy for A McCormack (57)

Referee: Conor Doyle (Silvermines)