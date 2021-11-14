Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 14 November 2021
Advertisement

Late, late drama as Liam McGrath equaliser sends classic Tipperary hurling final to a replay

Loughmore/Castleiney and Thurles Sarsfields will have to do it all again in a fortnight’s time.

By Shane Brophy Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 5:49 PM
32 minutes ago 1,431 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5601571
Loughmore-Castleiney's John Meagher goes up against Thurles Sarsfields' Denis Maher.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Loughmore-Castleiney's John Meagher goes up against Thurles Sarsfields' Denis Maher.
Loughmore-Castleiney's John Meagher goes up against Thurles Sarsfields' Denis Maher.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Loughmore/Castleiney 0-23

Thurles Sarsfields 2-17

Shane Brophy reports from Semple Stadium, Thurles

LOUGHMORE/CASTLEINEY AND Thurles Sarsfields will have to meet again as the sides finished level after a pulsating Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Final at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

A monster Ronan Maher free looked to have ensured more final disappointment for Loughmore but Liam McGrath stepped up in the second minute of injury time to send the final to a replay in two weeks’ time, as Loughmore/Castleiney are in the football decider next Sunday.

Loughmore had to dig deep again as they conceded two goals in the space of ninety seconds around the tenth minute mark with Sarsfields captain Denis Maher getting both as they opened up a 2-6 to 0-4 advantage at the first water-break.

Loughmore/Castleiney slowly got a grip in the second quarter with Brian McGrath setting the tone and scores from Liam, Noel and John McGrath and the impressive Ciaran Connolly helped cut the gap at half time to 2-9 to 0-11.

They cut the margin further after the break but points from Paul Maher and Paddy Creedon looked set to give Sarsfields some momentum again, but Loughmore were having none of it and by the second water-break were still within two points, 2-13 to 0-17.

Points from play from John and Noel McGrath, and sub Ciaran McGrath saw Loughmore hit the front in the 50th minute but back came Sars with veteran Pa Bourke landing his fifth from play to bring the sides level again.

A John McGrath free was answered by Conor Stakelum before Ronan Maher’s free from over 100 yards looked to have snatched victory for Sarsfields before Liam McGrath’s last gasp point to earn both sides a second chance.

Scorers for Loughmore/Castleiney: John McGrath 0-12 (8 frees); Liam McGrath, Noel McGrath (1 sideline-cut) 0-3 each; Ciaran Connolly 0-2; Aidan McGrath (free), Evan Sweeney, Ciaran McGrath 0-1 each.

Scorers for Thurles Sarsfields: Denis Maher 2-1; Aidan McCormack 0-6 (3 frees, 1 65); Pa Bourke 0-5; Darragh Stakelum, Conor Stakelum, Paddy Creedon, Paul Maher, Ronan Maher (free) 0-1 each.

Loughmore/Castleiney

Aidan McGrath

Lorcan Egan, Joseph Hennessy, Willie Eviston

Tommy Maher, John Meagher, Brian McGrath

Ciaran Connolly, Tomas McGrath

Evan Sweeney, Noel McGrath, Liam Treacy

Ed Connolly, Liam McGrath, John McGrath

SUBS:

Ciaran McGrath for E Connolly (47)
Conor McGrath for Sweeney (52)

Thurles Sarsfields

Paddy McCormack

Paul Maher, Padraic Maher, Seosamh Ryan

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

David Corbett, Ronan Maher, Jack Derby

Stephen Cahill, Michael Cahill

Darragh Stakelum, Aidan McCormack, Conor Stakelum

Pa Bourke, Denis Maher, Paddy Creedon

SUBS

Cathal Moloney for Derby (50)
Billy McCarthy for A McCormack (57)

Referee: Conor Doyle (Silvermines)

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Shane Brophy
@BrophShane

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie