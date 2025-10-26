Loughmore-Castleiney win sixth Dan Breen Cup as Nenagh Éire Óg suffer sixth final loss since '95

Loughmore-Castleiney 2-22

Nenagh Éire Óg 1-22

Stephen Barry reports from Semple Stadium

DAFT PUNK’S ONE More Time blared at the final whistle as Loughmore-Castleiney secured their sixth Dan Breen Cup and first successful defence of the Tipperary SHC title against Nenagh Éire Óg.

Both sides coughed up goals to long-range frees, but it was Liam McGrath who struck the killer blow in the 48th minute in front of 6,073 fans at Semple Stadium. The back-to-back winning captain added man-of-the-match honours for his 1-3 tally.

The defeat marked Nenagh’s sixth successive county-final defeat since their breakthrough success in 1995.

Having missed their semi-final victory over Drom & Inch with a shoulder injury, Nenagh’s top scorer Mikey Heffernan was passed fit to start his fifth Tipp SHC final. He would end with 1-8 to his name.

After a video tribute to county football manager Philly Ryan on the Semple Stadium big screen, Heffernan laid on their opening point for Sam O’Farrell before adding four of his own, split between placed balls and play.

The sides were level six times apiece in a tit-for-tat start. Any concerns over knocks to John and Liam McGrath were eased as both were involved in Loughmore’s opener. That score was finished by Tomás McGrath, who played a key role in limiting Barry Heffernan’s influence, while John was detailed to roam around the middle third.

A skirmish for possession involving Brian McGrath, Lorgan Egan, Willie Eviston, Mikey Heffernan and Philip Hickey. Paul Barrett / INPHO Paul Barrett / INPHO / INPHO

They also had the ball in the net in the third minute. Aidan McGrath’s free escaped through Barry Heffernan’s fingertips and bounced through Dermot McTiernan’s legs, but Conor Doyle had already blown the whistle for a square ball. The Loughmore forwards’ protests appeared to be vindicated by the replays.

Wind-assisted Loughmore had six wides in that spell but soon tidied up their shooting for four points on the spin through John McGrath (free), a great Noel McGrath effort, Ciarán McCormack, and Ciarán Connolly.

Ben West drove a half-chance wide of goal before a combination of Conor Hennessy and Paddy Murphy hooked McCormack at the other end.

Nenagh stabilised with Mason Cawley and Philip Hickey points, but a McCormack sideline sent the holders in 0-13 to 0-10 ahead.

Nenagh had the gap back to one before the first momentum-swinging slice of luck.

John McGrath had missed his first free of the half and mishit the second only for McTiernan to drop the sliotar over the line. This time, replays showed a Loughmore forward inside the square before the ball arrived. The Hurler of the Year nominee would end with 1-5, all from frees.

They pressed on for a 1-15 to 0-12 lead. Within four minutes, Nenagh were level. Substitute Tommy Heffernan made an immediate impact, laying on a goal chance for Hickey, who fired over, before landing an outrageous point of his own.

Advertisement

And when Heffernan’s long-range free was allowed through by Eoin O’Connell, Aidan McGrath misjudged the bounce as it skipped into the net. Level game, 1-15 apiece.

They traded scores before Loughmore struck for their second goal. John McGrath was knocked to the ground but magicked up a wonderful handpass for first cousin Liam, whose shot had too much for McTiernan to stop. 2-17 to 1-17.

47Nóim



Cúl crochnaigh go snasta ag Liam McGrath 🎯

What a beauty !!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/6M233S7X3C — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) October 26, 2025

They reached the hour mark with a lead of six, with four McGraths, Noel, John, Liam, and Tomás, plus Ed Meagher finding the target.

The increasingly prominent Jake Morris took his tally to 0-5 in the four added minutes. Heffernan tacked on two more, but would rue a couple of missed placed balls. Hennessy’s final sideline was mopped up by John McGrath to seal the three-point triumph.

Scorers for Loughmore-Castleiney: John McGrath 1-5 (1-5f), Liam McGrath 1-3, Tomás McGrath 0-3, Ciarán McCormack 0-3 (1s/l), Noel McGrath 0-2, Ciarán Connolly 0-2, Ed Meagher 0-1, Brian McGrath 0-1, Ed Connolly 0-1, Liam Treacy 0-1.

Scorers for Nenagh Éire Óg: Mikey Heffernan 1-8 (1-3f, 0-1 65), Jake Morris 0-5, Mason Cawley 0-2, Josh Keller 0-2, Philip Hickey 0-2, James Mackey 0-1, Sam O’Farrell 0-1, Tommy Heffernan 0-1.

Loughmore-Castleiney

1. Aidan McGrath

3. Willie Eviston, 6. Brian McGrath, 4. Ed Meagher

17. John Ryan, 2. Lorcan Egan, 7. Eoin O’Connell

8. Noel McGrath, 9. Ciarán Connolly

10. Ed Connolly, 11. Tomás McGrath, 12. Ciarán McCormack

13. Liam McGrath (captain), 14. John McGrath, 15. Ciarán McGrath

Subs:

18. Liam Treacy for C McGrath (h-t)

5. Tommy Maher for E Connolly (43, inj)

20. Darragh McCahey for O’Connell (43)

21. Paul McCahey for McCormack (51)

23. Philip O’Connell for L McGrath (60+2, inj)

Nenagh Éire Óg

1. Dermot McTiernan

4. Jake Donelan-Houlihan, 2. Conor Hennessy, 3. Mark Carey

5. Paddy Murphy, 6. Barry Heffernan, 7. Mason Cawley

8. Conor Ryan (captain), 9. James Mackey

10. Josh Keller, 11. Jake Morris, 12. Sam O’Farrell

13. Mikey Heffernan, 14. Philip Hickey, 20. Ben West

Subs:

19. Tommy Heffernan for West (32)

15. Adam Carey for Mackey (47)

22. Conor McCarthy for M Carey (54)

36. Billy O’Brien for Hickey (56)

Ref: Conor Doyle (Silvermines)