Loughrea crowned Galway senior hurling champions for first time since 2006

Loughrea 1-15

Cappataggle 0-16

LOUGHREA HAVE BEEN crowned Galway senior hurling champions for the first time since 2006.

Anthony Burns’ late goal was crucial as they defeated Cappataggle by two points after a string of final defeats.

Since their previous triumph in 2006, Loughrea have lost finals in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2022.

The wait for historic Galway senior hurling glory goes on for Cappataggle, who were making their first final appearance.

