Advertisement
More Stories
Cappataggle’s Oisin Finn and Loughrea’s Cullen Killeen. Evan Logan/INPHO
FreeTribe Throne

Loughrea crowned Galway senior hurling champions for first time since 2006

They defeated Cappataggle after a string of final defeats.
3.26pm, 10 Nov 2024
1.2k

Loughrea 1-15 

Cappataggle 0-16

LOUGHREA HAVE BEEN crowned Galway senior hurling champions for the first time since 2006.

Anthony Burns’ late goal was crucial as they defeated Cappataggle by two points after a string of final defeats.

Since their previous triumph in 2006, Loughrea have lost finals in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2022.

The wait for historic Galway senior hurling glory goes on for Cappataggle, who were making their first final appearance.

More to follow.

Author
Billy Coss
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie