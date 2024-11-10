The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Loughrea crowned Galway senior hurling champions for first time since 2006
Loughrea 1-15
Cappataggle 0-16
LOUGHREA HAVE BEEN crowned Galway senior hurling champions for the first time since 2006.
Anthony Burns’ late goal was crucial as they defeated Cappataggle by two points after a string of final defeats.
Since their previous triumph in 2006, Loughrea have lost finals in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2022.
The wait for historic Galway senior hurling glory goes on for Cappataggle, who were making their first final appearance.
More to follow.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
club call GAA Galway Galway GAA Lovely Hurling Match Report Tribe Throne Winner winner