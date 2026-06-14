Mulroy's last-gasp goal sees Louth stun Armagh

Louth 2-20

Armagh 2-19

LOUTH HAVE STUNNED Ulster champions Armagh with a last-kick Sam Mulroy goal to grab their spot in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The Orchard men must go the round 3 route after Mulroy’s attempt at a levelling two-pointer dipped under the crossbar and out of Ethan Rafferty’s grasp into the net.

Advertisement

Have you ever seen the likes of it?



Sam Mulroy lobs the ball in with just two seconds to go. The game looks up.



But Ethan Rafferty's mistake sees the Wee County take the victory. Incredible.



📱Updates: https://t.co/iwOXF0BUXc



📺Watch: https://t.co/AKAre5FHdN pic.twitter.com/dpqAVIobzn — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 14, 2026

Louth's Dara McDonnell scores a goal. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Louth goalkeeper Niall McDonnell and Greg McCabe of Armagh. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

- More to follow…