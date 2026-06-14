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Mulroy's last-gasp goal sees Louth stun Armagh
Louth 2-20
Armagh 2-19
LOUTH HAVE STUNNED Ulster champions Armagh with a last-kick Sam Mulroy goal to grab their spot in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.
The Orchard men must go the round 3 route after Mulroy’s attempt at a levelling two-pointer dipped under the crossbar and out of Ethan Rafferty’s grasp into the net.
Louth's Dara McDonnell scores a goal. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
Louth goalkeeper Niall McDonnell and Greg McCabe of Armagh. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
- More to follow…
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Armagh GAA GAA Gaelic Football Louth GAA Shock