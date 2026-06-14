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Louth's Conor Grimes goes past Ross McQuillan of Armagh. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Shock

Mulroy's last-gasp goal sees Louth stun Armagh

The Orchard men must go the round 3 route after Mulroy’s attempt at a levelling two-pointer dipped under the crossbar.
2.56pm, 14 Jun 2026
5

Louth 2-20 

Armagh 2-19

LOUTH HAVE STUNNED Ulster champions Armagh with a last-kick Sam Mulroy goal to grab their spot in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The Orchard men must go the round 3 route after Mulroy’s attempt at a levelling two-pointer dipped under the crossbar and out of Ethan Rafferty’s grasp into the net.

dara-mcdonnell-scores-a-goal Louth's Dara McDonnell scores a goal. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

niall-mcdonnell-and-greg-mccabe Louth goalkeeper Niall McDonnell and Greg McCabe of Armagh. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

- More to follow…

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