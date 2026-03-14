BOTH TEAMS CARRIED huge momentum into this game in Ardee, but Louth prevailed in the end with a Sam Mulroy penalty proving crucial by the end.
The home side scored the game’s only goal after the first quarter of the game. A Sam Mulroy free dropped short, but Kieran McArdle was immediately dragged down. Mulroy himself stepped up to convert and give Derry a lead they would not relinquish.
Derry had their own chance from a spot kick when Shane McGuigan was upended by Daire Nally. However, Wee county goalkeeper Niall McDonnell was equal to McGuigan’s penalty kick in a man of the match performance for the custodian.
At the time of writing, Louth now join Derry, Meath and Cork level at the top of the table on eight points.
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Louth win over Derry brings them level at the top of the table
Louth 1-19
Derry 0-18
BOTH TEAMS CARRIED huge momentum into this game in Ardee, but Louth prevailed in the end with a Sam Mulroy penalty proving crucial by the end.
The home side scored the game’s only goal after the first quarter of the game. A Sam Mulroy free dropped short, but Kieran McArdle was immediately dragged down. Mulroy himself stepped up to convert and give Derry a lead they would not relinquish.
Derry had their own chance from a spot kick when Shane McGuigan was upended by Daire Nally. However, Wee county goalkeeper Niall McDonnell was equal to McGuigan’s penalty kick in a man of the match performance for the custodian.
At the time of writing, Louth now join Derry, Meath and Cork level at the top of the table on eight points.
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Derry Fermanagh Laois GAA Gaelic Football Louth Wrap