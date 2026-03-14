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Louth goalkeeper Niall McDonnell. Grace Halton/INPHO
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Louth win over Derry brings them level at the top of the table

Division 2 once again delivering in entertainment.
5.30pm, 14 Mar 2026

Louth 1-19

Derry 0-18

BOTH TEAMS CARRIED huge momentum into this game in Ardee, but Louth prevailed in the end with a Sam Mulroy penalty proving crucial by the end.

The home side scored the game’s only goal after the first quarter of the game. A Sam Mulroy free dropped short, but Kieran McArdle was immediately dragged down. Mulroy himself stepped up to convert and give Derry a lead they would not relinquish.

Derry had their own chance from a spot kick when Shane McGuigan was upended by Daire Nally. However, Wee county goalkeeper Niall McDonnell was equal to McGuigan’s penalty kick in a man of the match performance for the custodian.

At the time of writing, Louth now join Derry, Meath and Cork level at the top of the table on eight points.

 

Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here 

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