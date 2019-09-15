This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 15 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Louth seal All-Ireland junior crown with impressive win over Fermanagh

Kate Flood led the way for the Wee County.

By Declan Rooney Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 2:01 PM
44 minutes ago 1,073 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4810508
Kate Flood of Louth celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Junior Championship final.
Image: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfil
Kate Flood of Louth celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Junior Championship final.
Kate Flood of Louth celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Junior Championship final.
Image: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfil

TG4 All-Ireland JFC Final

Louth 3-13

Fermanagh 2-6

LOUTH LEFT THE disappointment of 12 months ago behind them as goals from Kate Flood, Niamh Rice and Lauren Boyle sealed their third TG4 All-Ireland Junior title.

Full-forward Flood caused havoc throughout, but either side of her Boyle and Rice also got their better of their opponents as Louth recovered from defeat to Limerick at the same stage last year to wrap up promotion to Intermediate for 2020.

Lisa Maguire and substitute Aisling Woods tried to launch a Fermanagh comeback with second-half goals, but there was no way back after a near faultless display from Louth.

On the biggest day of the year it was no surprise to see nervousness in the early minutes, but once Flood pointed in the seventh minute both teams began to settle. By the interval Flood had scored 1-5 as her side worked their way to a seven-point cushion.

At midfield Eimear Byrne – who played full-forward in last year’s final – was instrumental in plenty of positive Louth plays, while Aoife Byrne was also in the thick of the action beside her as Louth bossed the middle third.

But you suspect that first-half would have been a lot different had Fermanagh taken their early chances. Aoife Flanagan and Eimear Smyth both missed the target, while a brilliant ninth-minute save from Una Pearson denied Smyth a goal that would have given Fermanagh the lead.

Instead Louth and Flood began to punish their Ulster opponents. Flood kicked frees in the 12th and 14th minutes to make it 0-3 to 0-0, and although two Smith frees closed the gap to one, Louth powered into half-time.

LouthFerm4 Lisa Maguire of Fermanagh shoots to score her side's first goal.

A sweeping move resulted in a great Niamh Rice point, and with Eimear Byrne again providing the assist Flood made it 0-5 to 0-2 after 24 minutes.

And five minutes from the interval the vital goal arrived. An arrowed pass from Rice picked out Eimear Byrne, who sent Flood in on goal. A combination of her power and determination improved the chance, and she found the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Louth were 1-6 to 0-2 ahead at half-time and six minutes after the restart they had stretched that lead by another three – Susan Byrne, Flood and Lauren Boyle found the target.

The introduction of Aisling Woods gave Fermanagh a lift and soon after that Lisa Maguire had a goal disallowed when she illegally dispossessed Sarah Quinn, but she didn’t have to wait long to make amends when she fired to the net in the 38th minute to make it 1-9 to 1-2.

There was no panic from Louth though and 12 minutes from time Byrne and Boyle combined before Rice crashed Louth’s second goal to end any doubt.

Scorers – Louth: K Flood 1-8 (5f), N Rice 1-2, L Boyle 1-2 (1f), S Byrne 0-1. 

Fermanagh: E Smyth 0-4 (4f), A Woods 1-1, L Maguire 1-0, B Bogue 0-1.

LOUTH: U Pearson; E Hand, S Quinn, S McLoughlin; C Nolan, M McMahon, D Osborne; E Byrne, A Byrne; R Carr, S Byrne, A Russell; L Boyle, K Flood (c), N Rice.

Subs: A Breen for Carr (37), S Woods for A Byrne (48), S Matthews for Breen (56-58 blood), J McGuinness for Rice (57).

FERMANAGH: S Murphy; S McQuaid, E Murphy, M Flynn; A Maguire, C Murphy, M McGloin; R O’Reilly, A Flanagan; L Maguire, J Doonan (c), D Maguire; A O’Brien, E Smyth, B Bogue.

Subs: A McGovern for C Murphy (35-36 blood), A Woods for McGloin (35), D McManus for O’Brien (40), N Connolly for Maguire (47), M Maguire for McQuaid (54), A McGovern for A Maguire (58).

Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois).

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie