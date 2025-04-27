Louth edge out Kildare to reach third Leinster final in a row

Louth 1-18 (1-3-12)

Kildare 0-18 (0-0-18)

Kevin Egan reports from Glenisk O’Connor Park

KILDARE AND LOUTH knew that there was a lot at stake – but little did they realise that seismic activity down the N80 in Portlaoise would make today’s game in Glenisk O’Connor Park just so significant.

Now, with two weeks to go to the most eagerly awaited Leinster final since the dawn of Dublin’s dominance, Louth will know that they have they could scarcely have dreamed of a better chance to break their 68-year provincial drought, while Kildare once again must look within themselves and ask how they continue to find ways to lose in the same way.

It’s no disrespect to Louth, who were fully worthy of their win, to say that the story of this game was one of Kildare pushing them onto the ropes with a combination of power and energy, but that Louth prevailed because they came up with the cleanest punches at the big moments.

Kildare had possession, chances, turnovers, all the things that statisticians love. Louth leaned heavily on Niall McDonnell’s superb goalkeeping, and their ability to make smaller periods of supremacy count that bit more heavily on the scoreboard.

The Lily Whites controlled both kickouts, and for the first 15 minutes, they put their monopoly to good use, building an 0-8 to 0-2 advantage with Alex Beirne their main threat while Kevin Feely was the lord of the skies.

But once Ryan Burns and Sam Mulroy split the posts in quick succession, Louth were in the game, and without ever lighting up Tullamore with sustained spells of brilliance – a superb display from man of the match Craig Lennon the exception – they delivered the clutch moments that got them back into the game.

First, it was Mulroy stroking over a free from 53 metres out that halved the gap from four points to two, making light of his recent hamstring issues. Craig Lennon scored a fine point on the turn and then had another goal effort blocked by Ryan Burke, but after Darragh Kirwan and Donal McKenny traded points, a long ball over the top found Ryan Sinkey, and only Niall McDonnell stood between the Naas attacker and the Park Avenue end goal.

Sinkey didn’t back his pace and shot early, picking out the bottom corner but just giving McDonnell enough time to read the shot and make a superb diving save.

Mulroy followed up by giving Louth their first lead on a two-point kick, then it was their turn for a goal chance, and they made it count. Again Lennon was central, taking a pass from Peter Lynch and holding it up just perfectly before timing his pass to Kieran McArdle.

McArdle drew Cian Burke out from the goal and squared a handpass across to Conall McKeever, who danced with one foot either side of the six-metre square before leaping in to fist it to the net. Brendan Griffin asked the question of his umpires but the goal was given, and as the hooter sounded, Louth had turned a six-point deficit into a four-point lead.

That was still the margin midway through the second half after the sides scored three times each in the third quarter, but Kildare should have had way more. They continued to enjoy far more possession with Louth making no impression at midfield or half-forward in that time, while Dermot Campbell got just about enough on another Darragh Kirwan effort to ensure that McDonnell had a much easier save to make.

Kirwan and Alex Beirne continued to impress, but while the rest of the team pulled their weight in terms of teamwork and energy, they lacked spark. Colm Dalton and Brian McLoughlin kicked points as the pressure mounted and Kildare finally drew level entering the closing stages, but another move saw Kirwan drive another powerful shot straight at McDonnell, and when Louth finally were able to mount an attack, Craig Lennon made it count.

Once again Kildare equalised, patiently turning down a two-point chance to work the ball to Dalton for the equaliser, and again they threatened a goal from a high-ball, this time sending a toe poke narrowly wide, the sixth of six missed goal chances overall.

Kieran McArdle’s first score of the day and a booming kick from Tommy Durnin from outside the 45m line left them needing a seventh but despite chaos at the end, with Kildare dropping in two 45s after the hooter had sounded, that never came, and they were condemned to the wilderness of Tailteann Cup football.

For Louth, two weeks of endless rehashing of the 2010 Leinster final, but behind it all, a glorious opportunity to achieve something special, now awaits.

Scorers for Louth: Sam Mulroy 0-7 (0-1f, 1tp, 1tpf), C Lennon 0-4, R Burns 0-3, C McKeever 1-0, T Durnin 0-2 (1tp), D McKenny 0-1, K McArdle 0-1.

Scorers for Kildare: Alex Beirne 0-6 (0-2f), Darragh Kirwan 0-5 (0-1f), Colm Dalton 0-2, Kevin Feely 0-1, Callum Bolton 0-1, Ryan Burke 0-1, Ryan Sinkey 0-1, Brian McLoughlin 0-1.

LOUTH

1 Niall McDonnell (St. Fechin’s)

5 Daire Nally (Newtown Blues), 3 Dermot Campbell (Dreadnoughts), 4 Donal McKenny (St. Mary’s, Ardee)

7 Conall McKeever (Clan na Gael), 6 Peter Lynch (Roche Emmets), 19 Craig Lennon (St. Mochta’s)

8 Tommy Durnin (St. Mary’s, Ardee), 10 Paul Mathews (St. Feichin’s)

9 Andy McDonnell (Newtown Blues), 11 Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues), 12 Conor Grimes (Glyde Emmets)

13 Kieran McArdle (Naomh Bríd), 14 Sam Mulroy (Naomh Mairtín), 15 Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers).

SUBS:

21 Dara McDonnell (Naomh Mairtín) for Mathews (41)

25 Dylan McKeown (Dundalk Gaels) for Burns (58)

2 Emmet Carolan (Newtown Blues) for Campbell (58)

17 Liam Jackson (St. Mary’s Ardee) for A McDonnell (60)

23 Conor Branigan (Newtown Blues) for Grimes (67)

KILDARE:

1 Cian Burke (Clane)

4 Brian Byrne (Naas), 3 Mark Dempsey (Moorefield), 2 Ryan Burke (Caragh)

7 James McGrath (Athy), 6 David Hyland (Athy), 20 Tommy Gill (Carbury)

8 Kevin Feely (Athy), 9 Callum Bolton (Sarsfields)

10 Colm Dalton (Sallins), 11 Alex Beirne (Naas), 12 Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)

13 Ryan Sinkey (Naas), 14 Darragh Kirwan (Naas), 15 Brian McLoughlin (Clane).

SUBS:

23 Cathal Hagney (Nurney) for Bolton (half-time)

25 Niall Kelly (Athy) for McCormack (44)

26 Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague) for Sinkey (54)

5 Ryan Houlihan (Moorefield) for Gill (65)

21 Kevin Flynn (Celbridge) for McGrath (70).

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).

