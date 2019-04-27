Harrington-Lowry endure turbulent second round as Hurley-Malnati lead rain-hit Zurich Classic

BILLY HURLEY AND Peter Malnati posted rounds of 63 and 67 to grab a one stroke lead at the weather-plagued Zurich Classic, where play was suspended for the second straight day.

Malnati and Hurley reached a total of 14-under par and were among the many PGA Tour players in the field of 80 teams that played 36 holes on Friday.

The extra holes were because Thursday’s opening round was delayed after the TPC of Louisiana course was battered with 6.4 centimetres (2 1/2 inches) of rain.

When the second round was suspended because of darkness, 40 groups had completed play. Play will resume at 7:00 am (12:00 GMT) Saturday.

Tournament officials hope the rest of the field can complete the second round by 11 am, when the field will be cut to the low 35 teams including ties.

“I know Billy and I both are into our conditioning and it’s important, but you’re not prepared to be on your feet walking for what we were today, 10 hours or more,” Malnati said.

It’s a long day. Playing 36 holes, the greens definitely got kind of scruffy a little bit and harder to make putts, so we’re super thrilled with pretty much every shot I think we hit today.”

Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington, meanwhile, struggled with the conditions on day two, tumbling down the leaderboard after a second round 75 left them 10 strokes off the pace.

Three birdies, a bogey and a double bogey saw them finish out their opening nine holes on level par. As weather conditions wreaked havoc, the pair then struggled on the back nine, carding bogeys on the 10th, 16th and 17th holes.

The two-player team event includes Four-ball (best ball) rounds on Thursday/Saturday and Foursomes (alternate shot) on Friday/Sunday.

