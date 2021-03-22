BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 22 March 2021
Advertisement

Lowry and McIlroy discover opening groups after draw for this week's WGC Match Play

The action begins in Austin on Wednesday.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Mar 2021, 9:05 PM
19 minutes ago 577 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5388690
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry (file pic)
Image: Bradley Collyer
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry (file pic)
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry (file pic)
Image: Bradley Collyer

SHANE LOWRY WILL face Ryan Palmer while Rory McIlroy will go up against Ian Poulter on Wednesday at the start of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas.

The draw took place today for the WGC event which tees off at the Austin Country Club.

The announcement of the groupings sees Lowry in Group 3 alongside Jon Rahm, currently ranked third in the world, Palmer and the Colombian player Sebastian Munoz.

Lowry will start out on Wednesday against Palmer (3.47pm Irish time) before facing Rahm on Thursday (8pm Irish time). The Offaly man enjoyed an excellent Players’ Championship at Sawgrass where he finished 8th but after a bright start in the Honda Classic, his form slumped over the weekend as he ended up in a tie for 36th.

McIlroy is pitched into Group 11 where he will meet Cameron Smith, Lanto Griffin and Ian Poulter. First up for him is Poulter on Wednesday (2.30pm Irish time) before he faces Griffin on Thursday (6.54pm Irish time).

He’ll hope to revive his form in a tournament that he won out in 2015 when it was staged at Harding Park in California.

The final group games in the round-robin format take place on Friday with the top players in each of the 16 groups advancing to the knockout action over the course of the weekend.

World number one Dustin Johnson will play Kevin Na, Robert MacIntyre and Adam Long in Group 1.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The recent Players’ Championship winner Justin Thomas, the world number two, will be pitted against Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Kisner, who won the last title in 2019, and Matt Kuchar.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie