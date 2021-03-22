Lowry and McIlroy discover opening groups after draw for this week's WGC Match Play

SHANE LOWRY WILL face Ryan Palmer while Rory McIlroy will go up against Ian Poulter on Wednesday at the start of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas.

The draw took place today for the WGC event which tees off at the Austin Country Club.

The announcement of the groupings sees Lowry in Group 3 alongside Jon Rahm, currently ranked third in the world, Palmer and the Colombian player Sebastian Munoz.

Lowry will start out on Wednesday against Palmer (3.47pm Irish time) before facing Rahm on Thursday (8pm Irish time). The Offaly man enjoyed an excellent Players’ Championship at Sawgrass where he finished 8th but after a bright start in the Honda Classic, his form slumped over the weekend as he ended up in a tie for 36th.

McIlroy is pitched into Group 11 where he will meet Cameron Smith, Lanto Griffin and Ian Poulter. First up for him is Poulter on Wednesday (2.30pm Irish time) before he faces Griffin on Thursday (6.54pm Irish time).

He’ll hope to revive his form in a tournament that he won out in 2015 when it was staged at Harding Park in California.

The final group games in the round-robin format take place on Friday with the top players in each of the 16 groups advancing to the knockout action over the course of the weekend.

World number one Dustin Johnson will play Kevin Na, Robert MacIntyre and Adam Long in Group 1.

The recent Players’ Championship winner Justin Thomas, the world number two, will be pitted against Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Kisner, who won the last title in 2019, and Matt Kuchar.

