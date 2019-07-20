Shane Lowry: I think I'm ready for Open finale

Shane Lowry sits at the top of the Open leaderboard.

SHANE LOWRY IS optimistic he can complete the job after securing a four-shot lead to take into the final round of The Open Championship.

The Irishman’s 63 on Saturday put him well clear of Tommy Fleetwood, who was in turn two shots in front of third-placed J.B. Holmes.

Lowry would be a hugely popular winner at Royal Portrush, but he was reminded after his third round of a similar scenario three years ago at the U.S. Open at Oakmont, when he also led by four after 54 holes.

On that occasion, a closing 76 saw him finish in a tie for second.

This time Lowry is determined to last the distance and carry off the Claret Jug.

He said: “I hope I’m going to be able to deal with it better. It’s going to be difficult. I know it’s going to be hard.

“But I think I’m ready for it. Hopefully I’m ready for it.”

Speaking on Sky Sports, Lowry said: “My mind’s a bit fuzzy. I just really enjoyed today. Obviously, I played great golf. The crowd were incredible. And I just felt so comfortable out there.

“I’m hoping I feel that comfortable out there tomorrow. I know it’s going to be a tough 24 hours ahead of me, but you know what, there’s nowhere I’d rather be – a four-shot lead in an Open Championship in Ireland.

“Tomorrow’s going to be incredible, regardless of what happens.”

Lowry reached 16 under par for the tournament, and it would be a first major for the 32-year-old if he closes out the win.

“I felt so in control of my game. There are very few times in golf when you get into that position and it’s just great when it happens,” he added.

“Every time I hit the ball I just wanted to hole it because of the roar – I just wanted to hear that roar again.

“I said to Bo [caddy Brian Martin] walking off the 17th tee, the next half an hour we might never experience anything like it again so let’s enjoy it and that’s what I did.

“It all happened nicely today. It was one of the most incredible days of my life.”