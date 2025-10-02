Japan's Iwai seizes LPGA lead as Meadow just outside top 10 in Hawaii

JAPAN’S AKIE IWAI fired nine birdies in an eight-under-par 64 on Wednesday to seize a one-shot lead in the US LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

The 23-year-old Iwai, chasing her second LPGA title after victory in the Portland Classic, played alongside her twin sister Chisato, who also won as a rookie on the LPGA this year.

“It was fun,” Iwai said. “I’m looking forward to tomorrow too.”

Stephanie Meadow is tied for 11th after the opening round, having carded a four-under 68 to sit four shots off the lead.

Leona Maguire is two further back after her round of 70. The Cavan woman is in a share of 40th.

You can view the leaderboard here>

Iwai made her lone bogey at her final hole, the par-three ninth, to finish the first round one stroke in front of fellow Japanese Nasa Hataoka, Australian Gabriela Ruffels and Taiwan’s Chien Peiyun.

“Everything felt good,” said Iwai, who hit 13 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation as she climbed into the lead in benign morning conditions. “Played good, putting was good.”

Hataoka had eight birdies, including five in a row after she made the turn, in her seven-under 65.

Advertisement

Ruffels also had eight birdies and a bogey while Chien had seven birdies without a bogey on the Hoakalei Country Club course, where she also took advantage of the calm morning weather.

“I feel like the defense of this golf course is the wind, so having an afternoon tee time tomorrow, I feel like it’s going to be a bit trickier and it might be tougher to shoot a lower number,” Ruffels said.

The Australian is trying to close out the year strong after making a slow start to her 2025 campaign.

“I feel like I’m playing better golf as the season is kind of closing,” said Ruffels, who birdied four of her first five holes.

“Kind of had a rough start the first couple of events of the season, but I feel like my game is kind of getting there. Today was a really good one.”

Defending champion Kim A-lim of South Korea headed a trio sharing fifth on 66, where she was joined by Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum and Patty Tavatanakit.

American Nelly Korda, the highest-ranked player in the field at number two in the world, had five birdies and two bogeys in her three-under 69.

“A little bit of an up and down round but overall happy to get it in at three-under par,” Korda said. “Definitely have a long way to go to get in contention.”

– © AFP 2025