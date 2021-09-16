Birmingham City star added to Pauw's squad after finally receiving Irish passport

BIRMINGHAM CITY ATTACKER Lucy Quinn is now eligible to represent the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team, having gotten international clearance.

Southampton-born Quinn received her Irish passport on Wednesday evening while in camp at the Castleknock Hotel, Dublin, meaning a long-awaited green light for the 27-year-old.

Quinn is now in contention for a place in Vera Pauw’s team ahead of next Tuesday’s international friendly against Australia at Tallaght Stadium [KO 7pm, live on RTÉ 2], having spent time training with the squad this week.

She qualifies for the Girls In Green through her grandparents, who hail from county Sligo — and becomes the latest new face introduced through Pauw’s approach in searching out Irish-eligible players overseas.

“This is massive for my family, I’ve wanted to do this for them for such a long time,” she told the FAI. “To be involved in my first camp with Ireland is such a proud moment.

“I started the process to become eligible five years ago, once I knew that I wanted to play for Ireland. It was always a goal in my mind the whole time, but there were issues with paperwork and Brexit and some other things. I think I put my Dad through a lot of stress collecting information that he was not aware of, in terms of family history, so this is a massive thank you to him.”

Quinn, who has also played for Portsmouth, Yeovil Town and Tottenham Hotspur at club level, represented Britain at the 2017 World University Games. An FAI statement says that “she always had a green shirt on growing up and was fully aware of her Irish roots”.

She is joined by a strong Irish contingent at Birmingham City, with Louise Quinn, Jamie Finn, Marie Hourihan, Harriet Scott, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle and Emily Whelan all on the books there for the 2021/22 Women’s Super League [WSL] season.

Quinn — who recently spoke out about online abuse — says she is feeling at home in the Irish camp and is looking forward to proving herself to Pauw and her new team-mates.

“The girls have been great. Vera has been talking with me for a while now and has shown a lot of faith in me. I’m delighted to be here to show what I can do. I was buzzing even putting on the training kit… I think green suits me!

“It is a competitive squad and it is fantastic to have an opportunity to represent your national team. I think it will help me become a better footballer.

“The girls in this squad have been amazing and what they have achieved off the pitch is mind-blowing. I want to be part of that, to inspire the next generation.

“The target now is to get that first cap and to become a regular in the squad. I want to become the other Quinn in the squad… Louise has been amazing for such a long time, I knew of her for many years, so if I can make my stamp on the squad and score a few goals, I can hopefully help the team to push on.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Ireland’s clash with Olympic semi-finalists Australia acts as further preparation for their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign, which begins next month after their opener against Georgia was postponed.

Sweden, Finland and Slovakia are the other sides in their group.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).