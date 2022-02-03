Ireland international Quinn nominated for WSL Player of the Month award

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Lucy Quinn has been nominated for January’s Women’s Super League [WSL] Player of the Month award.

The Birmingham City forward starred for the English top-flight strugglers in the first month of the year, and was particularly influential in the shock win over league leaders Arsenal.

She provided an assist in that 2-0 victory — the Blues’ first of the season — over Katie McCabe’s Gunners, while she made it two in three games in the most recent 3-2 defeat to Reading.

Quinn now faces competition from Manchester United duo Leah Galton and Aoife Mannion, Arsenal star Beth Mead, Manchester City’s Georgia Stanway, and Natasha Dowie of Reading, as she eyes the prize.

Advertisement

Very unexpected to see myself nominated! 🙌🏼 The whole squad had a great January and could have been any of us 💙 @BCFCwomen #KRO https://t.co/0eSOOfUBLO — Lucy Quinn (@LucyQuinn7) February 3, 2022

“Very unexpected to see myself nominated,” the 28-year-old tweeted this afternoon. ”The whole squad had a great January and could have been any of us.”

Should she get the nod, she’ll be the second Irish player to be honoured this season: McCabe landed the October gong.

Quinn made her international debut for Vera Pauw’s Girls in Green in September’s friendly win over Australia, and has gone on to feature in their four 2023 World Cup qualifier clashes since.

She scored her first official goal in the record-breaking 11-0 hammering of Georgia before Christmas, having saw an early free-kick deflected into the back of the net on her bow against the Matildas.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The Southampton native qualifies through her Sligo grandparents, and has spoken out about her pride in donning the Irish shirt on several occasions over the past few months.

Quinn is one of seven players in the Birmingham City squad, alongside her namesake Louise – who captains the side – Harriet Scott, Jamie Finn, Emily Whelan, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle and Marie Hourihan.

Birmingham are bottom of the WSL on four points, with Leicester City next on six and Everton on 11. Their next match in the relegation battle is a crucial one; against the Foxes on Sunday.